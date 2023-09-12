"HIT MAKER JIMIN": Fans are enraptured as BTS’ Jimin becomes first Korean soloist to transcend 200 million streams each on his three songs on Spotify

Jimin of BTS became the first Korean soloist to transcend 200 million streams each on his three songs on Spotify. On September 10, 2023, Set Me Free Pt. 2, Like Crazy, and Like Crazy (English ver.), all surpassed over 200 million streams, making Jimin the first ever Korean soloist to achieve this feat in Spotify’s history.

All three tracks, Set Me Free Pt. 2 (200 million streams), Like Crazy (511 million streams), and Like Crazy (English ver.) (212 million streams) are from Jimin’s debut solo album of 2023, FACE.

This is the first for a Korean solo artist to garner such massive streams on each song from a single album. Set Me Free Pt. 2 is the latest entrant in the 200 million streams club on Spotify after the two versions of Like Crazy.

“He’s the Spotify king fr”: Fans are on cloud nine over Jimin’s new achievement and gush over the BTS member on social media

Apart from Set Me Free Pt.2, Like Crazy (original ver.), and Like Crazy (English ver.), Jimin’s other solo tracks from BTS' albums, such as Lie, Serendipity, and Filter, have accumulated streams totaling over 222 million, 255 million, and 397 million respectively.

These statistics reiterate that the BTS member has established himself as an acclaimed Korean solo artist, independent of the widely recognized BTS. Fans are thus going gaga over the Like Crazy singer and congratulating him on his latest feat on X (previously Twitter).

This wouldn’t be the only accomplishment by the South Korean singer, who is well recognized for his silky-smooth baritones and high notes globally. Earlier in April 2023, the Serendipity singer debuted at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for Like Crazy and maintained his position for four weeks consecutively. He also debuted at No.1 at Billboards Artists 100 charts at the same time.

Moreover, the Dior ambassador from the boy group, BTS, also became the first Korean solo artist in the history of Spotify to have transcended 1 billion Spotify hits in 393 days, with his record-breaking album, FACE. The BTS singer also debuted at No. 2 with FACE on the Billboard’s Hot 200 and became the first Korean soloist to have held that spot with the longest charting album in the Billboard’s history.

Meanwhile, the Like Crazy singer's solo album FACE got named as one of the best albums of 2023 by Rolling Stones. Despite venturing into the path of a Korean solo artist fairly recently, Jimin’s music prowess is still echoing in the industry months after his album release in March 2023.