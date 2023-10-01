"They are fighting again": Fans React as BTS’ Jungkook’s 3D and SEVEN compete with each other for the top spot with the highest streams on Spotify

On September 29, 2023, BTS member Jungkook released 3D, a brand-new collaboration with Grammy-nominated First Class rapper Jack Harlow, in spite of the fact that his song SEVEN featuring Latto continues to dominate music charts across the world. 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) exceeded 8 million Spotify streams on the first day of its release and debuted at #3 behind SEVEN and Left and Right.

Currently, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) has surpassed over 8.3 million Spotify streams, which is a noteworthy accomplishment by a Korean soloist. This is Jungkook's third biggest song debut after SEVEN and Left and Right to have such massive streams in the initial days of the song's release.

Jungkook made his debut as a solo artist outside of BTS in July 2023 with the release of SEVEN, which featured the American rapper Latto. The single became an overnight hit, reaching the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, reigning at No. 1 for seven consecutive weeks, and is still in the Top 5 charts.

However, his brand-new song 3D is a worldwide smash as well, topping iTunes charts in more than 100 different countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, and Italy. Within 12 hours after its debut, the track quickly dominated iTunes charts throughout the globe.

Fans cheer as both of Jungkook's latest solo projects are in the top three on the Spotify charts

The popularity and impact of BTS' golden maknae on a worldwide scale are demonstrated by the success of this new song. After Left and Right Ft. Charlie Puth and SEVEN Ft. Latto, 3D is Jungkook's third single collaboration as a solo BTS member.

To add to this, Jungkook became the first Korean male artist in Spotify history to reach 500 million streams with a single song. SEVEN even surpassed BTS' previous record by spending four weeks at the top of the Billboard charts alongside Dynamite.

Fans headed to social media and congratulated the BTS maknae since he is dominating even the Spotify charts as all the three top songs are by him—SEVEN (feat. Latto), Left and Right by Charlie Puth (feat. Jungkook), and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). While some ARMY applauded the BTS member's global influence, others are encouraging each other to stream his songs even further.

Furthermore, among his other accomplishments, on September 12, 2023, the 3D singer also won the MTV Video Music Awards for the 'Song of Summer' category with his new debut song, SEVEN (feat. Latto). He did this as the first male Korean solo artist. With his victory, the newest member of BTS cemented his place in Korean music history as a solo artist.

Jungkook triumphed in the MTV VMAs 'Song of Summer' category after competing against musical heavyweights like Beyonce for Cuff It, Doja Cat for Paint the Town Red, Billie Eilish for What Was I Made For (Barbie), and Dua Lipa for Dance the Night (Barbie), among others.

The SEVEN singer also became the first artist to work with dancers from Jam Republic. For the uninitiated, Jam Republic is an international all-female dance group made up of Kirsten, Latrice, Ling, Emma, and Audrey, who range in age from 20 to 25. The outstanding all-female dancing team is now participating in Street Woman Fighter 2 on Mnet.