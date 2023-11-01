BTS Jungkook made the fans gush at him on November 1, 2023, as Spotify Korea uploaded the latest teaser of the upcoming promotional video of the singer's solo album GOLDEN for 'K-Pop ON!' on Spotify. The teaser titled "Jung Kook experiences a new first," was uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Spotify Korea.

Less than an hour after the upload, the BTS ARMY went crazy on social media, gushing over the SEVEN singer and flooding the platform with their tweets and clips from the teaser. A fan, @dur_ain, even tweeted and praised the concept of Spotify Korea and wrote, "GOLDEN THEME FOR GOLDEN MAKNAE."

The teaser "Jung Kook experiences a new first" shows the 26-year-old BTS singer donning all-black attire with a black leather jacket, a black t-shirt, and a black pair of boyfriend denim. With freshly cut hair and minimal makeup, the Still With You singer and songwriter made fans go gaga over his look.

"Jungkook spending a healing time": Fans swoon over the BTS idol's latest promotional teaser for GOLDEN

On October 30, 2023, BigHit Music released a teaser for the Still With You singer's impending debut album, GOLDEN. Fans were treated to a taste of eleven of his songs as well as a preview of his future music videos. In the beginning, it showed the golden maknae dancing to the tunes and then showing his love, ending in heartache.

Additionally, the youngest member of BTS was shown eating, drinking, and relaxing while chatting with the Spotify crew in the most recent teaser for 'K-Pop ON!' on Spotify on November 1, 2023.

It further touched the hearts of the fans as they could see their favorite idol finally getting to relax for a bit amidst his hectic schedule. A BTS ARMY, @ayjk97, even tweeted and mentioned how happy they were to see Jungkook relax. They wrote, "The way spotify giving Jungkook some time for himself resting, eating and being happy during his tight schedule is so heartwarming."

Furthermore, the already-released singles 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) and SEVEN (feat. Latto), which are included on several music charts, including Billboard, are part of the BTS maknae's upcoming album GOLDEN.

Meanwhile, on social media, the new lineup for his forthcoming first album has generated excitement. Fans were elated to see music giants such as Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, DJ Snake, and other international performers. They couldn't get enough of the BTS idol's strong and distinctive set list and began complimenting him for it.

The forthcoming solo album GOLDEN by Jungkook comprises tracks of Somebody, Please Don't Change, Hate You, Standing Next To You, Shot Glass of Tears, Too Sad To Dance, Yes or No, and Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer), along with the pre-released tracks 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) and SEVEN (feat. Latto).

Furthermore, fans are eager to understand the significance behind the next songs from Jungkook's GOLDEN album now that every song has been revealed.

ARMYs have already started discussing the tracks on social media, predicting that the upcoming album will shatter more Billboard records once it is released on November 3, 2023.

It goes without saying that fans are thrilled with every song on GOLDEN and are eager to watch the newest music videos for the forthcoming album.