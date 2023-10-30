"A love story from start to finish": BTS’ Jungkook flawlessly painting a portrait of unrequited love in GOLDEN preview leaves fans emotional

HYBE LABELS posted a preview of BTS' Jungkook's upcoming debut album GOLDEN on October 30, 2023. The preview gave fans a snippet of his eleven tracks and a glimpse into his upcoming music videos. Initially, it featured the golden maknae dancing to the beats of the music and subsequently showcasing his love culminating in heartbreak.

When Jungkook's agency announced the release of his solo album, they added that he would share special moments of his life and the tracks featured on his debut album. The agency noted that they are excited to announce the release of BTS' Jungkook's solo album GOLDEN which is inspired by the "golden moments" of his life.

"The album features a total of 11 tracks, including the previously released digital singles Seven (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow)," the agency added.

As soon as fans saw the preview of the GOLDEN tracklist, they took to social media to express their excitement. Many even described the album as a love story from start to finish that ultimately ends with heartbreak with others stating that the album deals with unrequited love.

Fans emotional watching Jungkook's heartbreak in the recent preview

In the latest GOLDEN preview, Jungkook gave fans a glimpse of all eleven songs. It's worth noting that he had previously released Seven (feat. Latto) featuring Han So-hee and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), which will be included in the album. The eleven tracks of the idol's album are as follows:

3D (feat. Jack Harlow) Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer) Seven (feat. Latto) Standing Next to You Yes or No Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake) Hate You Somebody Too Sad to Dance Shot Glass of Tears Seven (Clean version)

The GOLDEN preview begins with Jungkook donning a leather jacket over a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a lip piercing in an isolated building. The song 3D is playing in the background. The scene then shifts to Closer to You, providing a glimpse of him lying over a colorful flower bed, zooming in on him. It is followed by the Seven preview, playing the explicit version with bright lights.

He makes a powerful entry around a microphone, giving a glimpse of Standing Next to You, radiating a gloomy yet impactful preview for the track. It then shifts to Yes or No, where he dances, giggles, and looks into the camera with a soft gaze.

In the Please Don't Change preview, Jungkook is seen trying to call his significant other continuously in a phone booth, with the background music playing "please don't change because I love you."

He is then seen being restless as the other person doesn't seem to answer the call. The scene then changes to him walking around the same place where he danced to in the Seven explicit version. He walks around with a flower in his hand and is seen waiting for someone but no one shows up, leaving him heartbroken with Hate You playing in the background.

Later, Somebody, Too Sad to Dance, and Shot Glass of Tears play subsequently as Jungkook looks into the camera and radiates a sad vibe. Despite calling his lover or waiting for them with flowers in hand, his love ends up in heartbreak when it is not reciprocated.

The lyrics of Standing Next to You, Yes or No, Hate You, Please Don't Change, and Shot Glass of Tears radiate a sad vibe. They provide the context that Jungkook's love story must be a heartbreak, according to fans. They also praised the idol's soulful vocals and cinematography of the preview.

They took to X, formerly Twitter, to express what they felt about the preview. While some said that the album sounded like a "heartbreak album," others said that the singer perfectly embodied the "feeling of unrequited love."

Fans are engaged in discussions about their favorite songs from the singer's upcoming album and can't wait to see the music videos.

Jungkook's GOLDEN is scheduled to premiere on November 3, 2023.