"He really is the hottest guy ever": Fans swoon over Jungkook's physique following his appearance in Jimin's Weverse live

On October 23, 2023, BTS' Jungkook made a surprise appearance on Jimin's Weverse live while the latter was watching his recently released Production Diary documentary with fans online.

Jimin's solo documentary, Production Diary, is his first-ever documentary release, providing a glimpse of the production process and behind-the-scenes of his debut album, FACE. It's worth noting that Jungkook also appeared in the documentary mentioned above, where he was seen recording background vocals for Jimin.

As soon as the golden maknae appeared in Jimin's Weverse live, which was exclusively available to fans with membership, fans couldn't stop swooning over the seven singers' physique. They mentioned it had been a while since they saw him without baggy clothes.

Upon seeing Jungkook's surprise appearance on Jimin's live, fans couldn't contain their excitement, and soon, clips from the Weverse live went viral on social media. One user stated:

"He literally squeezed the kooby": Fans can't get enough of Jungkook's body proportions in recent live

While Jimin was occupied watching his solo documentary with fans on Weverse live, he was simultaneously viewing the scene of Seven singers recording the background vocals for Jimin's hidden track Letter/Dear.ARMY in the solo documentary.

Subsequently, Jimin started shouting "JK" with a big smile. Fans thought he was excited to see the golden maknae's appearance in the Production Diary documentary.

To their surprise, Jungkook made an in-person appearance during the live broadcast, which was why the LikeCrazy singer had a big smile on his face. Jimin asked him what he was doing there, to which he replied, and a conversation started between the two.

JK: Hello ARMY, I'm Jungkook! I was going to go quietly

Jijn: Why are u bringing me a microphone Why did you lose sm weight? (touches jk chest)

Jk: I just practiced 😆

Jimin :you can go now

Jk:Im sorry, have fun watching documentary with ARMY

Jimin:Hurry up and go, take the chair and go, thank you💜

Jk: have fun watching,bye! i love you

As Jungkook made his surprise appearance, the idol was seen wearing a slim-fitting brown t-shirt that prominently showcased his muscles and chest.

According to fans, it had been quite some time since they last saw the Euphoria singer in such attire, and this time, he wasn't wearing his usual baggy jeans, which gave him a different look, leaving them captivated by his physique. They even noticed how Jimin playfully squeezed his chest and expressed their desire to do the same.

Check out how fans are swooning over the idol's physique in the latest Weverse live:

Meanwhile, when the golden maknae mentioned that he had just come from practice, it explained why he was wearing slim-fitting clothes, and fans couldn't help but admire his hard work. They also mentioned his recent weight loss and emphasized the importance maintaining a healthy diet despite his busy schedule.

Needless to say, his perfectly balanced physique left fans longing for more, giving them the impression that he was ageing backwards. They also went into detail about his appearance and explained why they were so excited about it. One user commented:

"Jungkook in that shirt is driving me insane. The tattoos, the piercings, the sweaty bangs, the way the simple shirt clings to his chest, muscles, and arms. He's incredibly attractive."

The Seven singer is set to release his solo debut album, GOLDEN, on November 3, 2023.