"2 handsome guys": Fans go berserk over ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo and BTS' Jungkook's latest Seven dance challenge video on Tiktok

On October 21, 2023, BTS' Jungkook updated fans with his latest video featuring ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo. In the video, the pair was seen grooving to Jungkook's debut solo digital single, Seven, setting the internet on fire with their smooth dance moves and driving fans into a frenzy.

The 'golden maknae' released Seven (feat. Latto) on July 14, 2023, securing the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl U.S. charts for seven consecutive weeks.

The close friendship between the singer of "Seven" and Cha Eun-woo is widely known. Watching them dance to the aforementioned song together elated fans, and they took to social media to shower praise on the pair. One fan tweeted, appreciating their stunning visuals and stating, "Two handsome boys:"

"97 line friendship goals": Fans can't get enough of Cha Eun-woo and Jungkook's friendship

As both ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo and Jungkook were born in 1997, they are affectionately referred to as the '97 liners. Fans become ecstatic whenever the two of them are spotted together, be it a casual lunch or engaging in various dance challenges.

Jungkook, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, and ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo form a famous trio known for their cordial bond.

Fans noticed how Jungkook and Cha Eun-woo tried to match their outfits, both wearing casual clothes and black beanies. They were also thrilled that this was the first-ever challenge video from the actor of A Good Day To Be A Dog, and he did it with his best friend.

The video started with Cha Eun-woo and Jungkook casually shaking hands and making nonchalant gestures in a monochromatic filter, which quickly transitioned to the original colors as the duo grooved to the explicit version of Seven and giggled as they concluded the challenge.

Check out how fans are reacting to the latest video shared by Jungkook on social media as he continues to take up different challenges on TikTok.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Jungkook was spotted at a restaurant where he signed an autograph and was wearing the same t-shirt shown in the aforementioned TikTok video. Speculations arose that he must have filmed the challenge after returning from the restaurant.

Many fans also noted that the idol had already posted several other TikTok videos on the same day. This prompted fans to humorously point out that it wasn't only Mingyu, another 97 liner, who featured on Jungkook's TikTok feed with matching accessories but also Cha Eun-woo.

Fans praised Cha Eun-woo who usually does not participate in challenge videos, but he did one with Jungkook, showcasing the unique kind of friendship they share. Needless to say, fans want to see more of such videos in the future.

In recent news, Jungkook has been nominated in several categories at the 2023 MAMA Awards, including:

Best Male Artist Best Collaboration for Seven Best Music Video for Seven Best Dance Performance Male Solo for Seven Artist of the Year Song of the Year

The 3D singer will release his debut solo album, GOLDEN, on November 3, while Cha Eun-woo is currently starring in the ongoing romance drama, A Good Day To Be A Dog.