Where to watch Cha Eun-woo’s A Good Day To Be A Dog in your country online? Air time, release schedule, plot, and all you need to know

Finally, the D-Day for Cha Eun-woo's A Good Day To Be A Dog has arrived, and K-drama fans can't wait to binge watch the latest fantasy and comedy drama. The series presents the actor in a completely mature look, where he depicts the role of a teacher.

A Good Day To Be A Dog follows the journey of a woman, Han Hae-na, whose kisses can transform her into a dog at midnight for six hours, before she can gradually transform back to her normal self. The transformation repeats itself every night unless the person responsible for the transformation kisses her in their changed appearance of a dog.

A Good Day To Be a Dog featuring Cha Eun-woo will be released on Viki, Viu, Netflix Korea, and other platforms

Air time and release schedule explored

As reported by the South Korean media outlet News 1, A & E Korea, the company owning the distribution rights for A Good Day To Be A Dog, is set to release the drama in over 180 countries and on several different platforms. The drama will be aired in many countries on October 11, through the following streaming platforms:

Japan: U-Next Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Myanmar, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates: Viu America, Europe, Oceania, and India: Rakuten Viki South Korea: Netflix Korea, Lifetime Korea, Wavve Vietnam: VieON Taiwan: friDay

A Good Day To Be A Dog will air in the aforementioned countries at the following times:

Korean Standard Time: 21:00 (9:00 pm) Indian Standard Time: 17:30 (5:30 pm) Eastern Standard Time: 8:00 am Central Standard Time: 7:00 am

The fourteen-episode drama is set to release on October 11, 2023, at the mentioned times and streaming platforms. It will have fourteen episodes and will air every week, only on Wednesdays.

More about the plot and what to expect from the drama

A Good Day To Be A Dog is a fantasy and comedy drama that delves into the budding love story between two teachers at the same school. Here is the official synopsis of the drama, as provided by IMDb:

"An unpredictable fantasy romance between a woman living under a curse that causes her to turn into a dog when kissed, and the only one who can help her overcome the curse is a man who is afraid of dogs."

The drama features a star-studded cast, including Cha Eun-woo, Park Gyu-young, Lee Hyun-woo, Yoon Hyun-soo, and more. Cha Eun-woo will play the role of a charismatic math teacher, Jin Seon-woo, who has a fear of dogs due to an unfortunate incident during his childhood.

Meanwhile, Park Gyu-young will bring Han Hae-na to life, whose family has been the victim of an age-old curse - if a woman in their family kisses someone, she will transform into a dog every midnight for six hours. Thus, love is not an option for Hae-na, until she gets entangled with Jin Seon-woo, who is the teacher at the high school she works at, and kisses him.

K-drama fans can expect to see Cha Eun-woo in his latest role as a handsome math teacher with a traumatic past that prevents him from getting close to anyone and causes a fear of dogs in him. Furthermore, they should also be prepared to witness the chemistry between Park Gyu-young and Cha Eun-woo as they develop their love story in the drama.

Adapted from the webtoon A Good Day to Be a Dog, fans who have read the same should get ready for a rollercoaster ride. K-drama enthusiasts can also look forward to an undeniable chemistry between the actors, along with appealing cinematography, OSTs, and compelling storytelling in the upcoming drama A Good Day To Be A Dog.

K-drama fans are excited to watch A Good Day To Be a Dog and can't wait to see Cha Eun-woo back in the drama world.