"He is unbelievably unreal": Fans over the moon as Cha Eun-woo graces Chaumet pop-up boutique opening at ION Orchard

On September 5, 2023, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo graced the opening of the Chaumet pop-up boutique at ION Orchard in Singapore, drawing a crowd of fans who even skipped work just to catch a glimpse of the idol.

In 2022, Cha Eun-woo was officially declared as the global ambassador for the French luxury jewelry and Paris-based watch company Chaumet.

At the event, the True Beauty actor was welcomed by a huge crowd of fans who enthusiastically chanted his name throughout the venue. Soon, photos and videos from the event went viral on social media, with fans unable to contain their admiration for the singer and actor's stunning appearance, describing it as unbelievable and surreal. One fan tweeted:

"CHAUMET PRINCE": Fans can't get enough of Cha Eun-woo's visuals at the event

At the Chaumet pop-up boutique opening event, Cha Eun-woo captured the hearts of fans with his understated look. The True Beauty actor wore a black suit and a white shirt, highlighting the minimalist elegance of his attire. He also adorned himself with jewelry, including a necklace, rings on his fingers, bracelets, and a butterfly-shaped brooch on his black suit.

The crowd at the event eagerly awaited Cha Eun-woo's arrival, gathering together to wave at him. In response, the idol graciously acknowledged the fans by waving back and even tiptoed on his feet to show his appreciation.

Meanwhile, the press present at the scene captured the actor from various angles, and fans couldn't resist taking out their phones to capture the moment. Many fans were in awe of seeing him in real life, describing his visuals and posture as nothing short of perfection.

Check out how fans are reacting to the actor's present at the aforementioned event:

Fans were also delighted by Cha Eun-woo's humble nature as he bowed down to express gratitude towards the fans and attendees. It's evident that the actor's presence at the event showcased his growing popularity in Singapore, where fans had been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of him since the afternoon.

The event also featured another Chaumet ambassador, renowned Hallyu Queen, Song Hye-kyo, who looked stunning in her blue dress from the Choi JaeHoon New Collection 2023, paired with elegant pencil heels. Fans were thrilled to learn that both ambassadors would be attending the event, leading to ION Orchard being packed with enthusiastic fans from all around.

Additionally, in June, the True Beauty actor and Song Hye-kyo were seen together at an event organized by the same brand. The French jeweler Chaumet hosted an extravagant dinner gala in Paris on June 7, where the pair made a glamorous appearance.

Both Song Hye-kyo and the ASTRO member serve as global ambassadors for Chaumet, and they graced the event in stunning attire, adorned with Chaumet's exquisite jewelry sets. They also posed for photos, which quickly went viral back in June.

Fans are eagerly anticipating glimpses of Song Hye-kyo and Cha Eun-woo interacting at the event, often referring to them as royal siblings due to their captivating visuals.

Song Hye-kyo recently appeared in the Netflix series The Glory, while ASTRO member is gearing up for the release of his upcoming drama, A Good Day To Be A Dog, in October.