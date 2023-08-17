“It’s coming”: Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young’s fans react to the first teaser poster for their upcoming drama, A Good Day To Be A Dog

The first look of Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young's upcoming drama, A Good Day to Be a Dog, has been released. The drama is based on the eponymous webtoon. It can be best described as a fantasy rom-com between a cursed woman who turns into a dog for a couple of hours and a man who is petrified of dogs but is the only one who can break her curse.

In the first look, the two actors can be seen posing against a rather creative background with animated drawings of a little puppy, an umbrella, diaries, and little paw prints.

Cha Eun-woo can be seen dressed in a blue sweater and staring intently into the camera, while Park Gyu-young can be seen wearing a sunshine-yellow sweater and smiling sweetly at the camera.

"It's coming," @kdramatreats on X (formerly Twitter) wrote in response to the first look reveal of A Good Day to be a Dog.

Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young's fans express excitement over the first look for A Good Day to be a Dog

The fantasy rom-com drama A Good Day to be a Dog stars Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young in lead roles. Park Gyu-young will portray the role of Han Hae-na, a happy-go-lucky school teacher who is riddled with a terrifying curse.

She transforms into a dog for six hours at midnight, which is why she keeps men at bay. However, in a drunken state, she kisses her co-worker Jin Seo-won, played by Cha Eun-woo, despite not being in a relationship.

Han Hae-na realizes that Jin Seo-won is the ultimate cure for her curse and hopes to kiss him when she has transformed into a dog. However, Jin Seo-won is petrified of dogs due to a childhood incident that has scarred him for life. Whether or not Jin Seo-won and Han Hae-na can overcome their fears and find love in each other forms the crux of this story.

Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young's fans have taken to social media to react to the first poster of A Good Day to be a Dog.

Fans are elated to witness Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young's reunion on screen. Previously, the pair starred in a music video, You're the Reason, by Urban Zakapa in 2018. In the music video, Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young play a couple hiding their secret love affair from their office colleagues.

Fans hope the actors re-create their magical chemistry with another workplace fantasy rom-com drama.

A seven-second clip from A Good Day to be a Dog's teaser video was leaked before its official release

The first teaser video of A Good Day to be a Dog was screened at International Broadcasting Video Marketing 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. The video has not been officially released on any social media platforms, but fans at the event recorded the video and shared it on social media platforms.

In the grainy video, we can see a glimpse into the sparkling chemistry between the two actors. Cha Eun-woo can be seen offering a sunny yellow umbrella to a nervous-looking Park Gyu-young.

The seven-second clip is enough to entice fans into watching A Good Day to be a Dog, slated to release sometime in 2023 or early 2024. More details regarding the drama will be shared at a later date.