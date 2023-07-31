Park Gyu-young's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "She's the main attraction"

Park Gyu-young has had an action-packed year, with back-to-back projects and several magazine features. The K-drama star's latest magazine pictorial with Dazed Korea features the actress rocking her iconic short bob paired with an edgy look. The theme of her magazine feature being aptly titled "Unstoppable," the star could be seen in chic fashion and beauty looks.

In the magazine feature, the Korean actress talks about being a celebrity and what it means to her. She delves deeper into the pros and cons of being one, and how her role in the K-drama Celebrity filled in a lot of the gaps that she was dissatisfied with in her everyday life.

Park Gyu-young's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@dazedkorea)

Netizens swooned over her stunning visuals, noting that she looked absolutely gorgeous in the magazine pictorial. The dark and edgy makeup further elevated the overall look, perfectly pairing with her iconic bob hairstyle that she has been rocking for quite some time now and has successfully made it her own.

After the massive success of the TV series Celebrity, her hairdo has become even more iconic, as the actress personally suggested the hairstyle to stand out from the star-studded celebrities in the K-drama. She sported the same (albeit slightly longer) in a wet look for the magazine pictorial.

Park Gyu-young sports edgy makeup with iconic bob cut in the magazine pictorial for Dazed Korea's August 2023 issue

Park Gyu-young looked mesmerizing in the pictorial she shot with Dazed Korea, looking chic yet adorable. The actress incorporated gray-blue lenses for some of the looks, making her eyes the center of the photoshoot. While her fashion choices were stylish and chic, they didn't take away the attention from her face, making her hair and makeup play a crucial role in the pictorial.

For her hairstyle, the K-drama star rocked her iconic bob cut, which has become a popular hairdo among the female viewers of the K-drama Celebrity. The actress sported a slightly longer hairstyle from the "Lego" hairdo, styling it into a wet look to add some intrigue. She went with a heavily layered look that made her hair appear more voluminous, incorporating face-framing fringes into the hairdo to highlight her facial features.

Park Gyu-young opted for a dark-themed makeup look, pairing her soft dewy base with subtle smokey eyes and a darker hue of rose pink for the lips. For the pictures where she sported the gray-blue lenses, she went with a natural pink lip shade, making her eyes the central focus of the pictures.

The light eyes surrounded by the dark eye makeup paired beautifully with the 'no-makeup' makeup look for the lips. For the smokey eye look, she incorporated winged liner into the look to accentuate her eye shape, using a brown eyeshadow instead of black for a soft smokey effect.

Fans absolutely loved the look she went with for the Dazed Korea photoshoot, with many noting that she looked gorgeous in the pictures. A netizen joked about the actress being "from the university of servington," while others gushed over her stunning visuals.

Park Gyu-young recently starred in the hit K-drama series Celebrity, and will soon be starring on the highly anticipated Netflix series Squid Game: season 2 and Sweet Home 2. Along with that, she will also star alongside Cha Eun-woo in the Romance drama A Good Day to Be a Dog.