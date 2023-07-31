Shin Se-kyung's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Super pretty in this style too...a queen"

Shin Se-kyung recently shot a stunning pictorial with Elle Korea, collaborating with TASAKI jewelry for the same. The Korean actress' stunning visuals and creative flair combined to create the gorgeous pictorial. Se-kyung also reportedly participated in the photoshoot to help bring to life the concept of the jewelry collection.

Shin Se-kyung has represented the jewelry brand for quite some time now, often collaborating with them to create spectacular campaigns. For the Elle Korea feature, the K-drama star sported pieces from the Danger Collection, which have an edgy look to them with stylistic elements that are similar to fangs and thorns.

The Run On actress is best known for her soft visuals, thus pleasantly surprising her fans with the edgy pictorial. Netizens couldn't help but note that she looked just as stunning in the edgy look as she did in her softer ones, with some going on to call her a "queen," who can pull off every look.

Shin Se-kyung's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@harpersbazaarkorea)

The TASAKI Danger Collection takes inspiration from the "mysterious beauty" of the more dangerous elements of nature. For the collection, the jewelry brand borrowed stylistic elements from "carnivorous plants, scorpions and sharks," which they expressed with heavy usage of fans and thorns throughout the collection.

Shin Se-kyung rocks bold and edgy makeup looks with effortless hairstyles for her pictorial with Elle Korea

For the pictorial with Elle Korea, Shin Se-kyung experimented with both soft and edgy makeup looks. However, she kept her hairstyles simple and effortless to avoid drawing the attention away from the jewelry pieces.

She went with a simple middle part for some of the pictures, flaunting her naturally straight hair for the look. She also incorporated face-framing fringes that beautifully accentuated her facial features. The hairdo was neat and classy, perfectly fitting the aesthetic of the jewelry pieces.

For the rest of her pictures, she opted for a back bun, braiding her hair before tying it into a bun to add some texture to the hairstyle. She went with a neat middle part for this look as well, styling her hair to frame her face in a manner that draws attention to her beautiful facial features.

The Bride of Habaek actress rocked two different makeup looks for her magazine pictorial, sporting a softer makeup look for some of the pictures and an edgy makeup look for the others.

Shin Se-kyung opted for a dewy base for both the looks, keeping her eye makeup minimal for the soft look. However, for the edgy makeup look, she went with an intense smokey eye with a heavy coat of mascara. She incorporated a winged liner into both the looks to give her eyes the "siren eye" effect, accentuating her eye shape even further.

For her lips, she went with two different shades, a peachy pink that had a softer feel to it and a bold burnt red shade that made a statement. She opted for a glossy finish for both the shades, which paired perfectly with her dewy base, giving her lips a healthy shine and making them more plump.

The internet lavished praises on the actress after seeing her pictorial

Netizens absolutely loved the look of the K-drama star, exclaiming that the concept looked stunning on her. Several of her fans went on to call her a "goddess" and a "queen," as she looked gorgeous in both the soft and edgy makeup look.

A fan even went on to note that the Korean actress is "an eternal beauty", as she made a grand comeback in the magazine feature.

Shin Se-kyung has been keeping busy with the filming and promotion of her upcoming K-drama Arthdal Chronicles 2: Sword of Aramun. The TV series will be premiering on tvN starting September 9, 2023.