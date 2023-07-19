Jun Ji-hyun's look for her latest magazine cover wins the internet: "Glad to see her again"

Jun Ji-hyun is a true fashion icon with a strong influence on the Korean fashion and beauty industry. The K-drama star is one of the most influential actresses of the Hallyu wave and was even titled "Nation's First Love" after the huge success of My Sassy Girl.

The Korean actress of My Love from the Star fame has lent her stunning visuals to big names like Gucci, LG, Alexander McQueen, and most recently, Burberry. Vogue Korea recently announced their cover star for August, featuring the actress in all-Burberry looks from their latest women's collection.

Jun Ji-hyun's look for her latest magazine cover wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@voguekorea)

Jun Ji-hyun last starred in Jirisan in 2021, so it is no surprise fans were absolutely thrilled to spot her on the Vogue Korea cover. The global ambassador of the British luxury brand last made a public appearance at the Burberry show during London Fashion Week in February 2023, leaving netizens wanting for months.

For the cover pictorial, the K-drama star took to the streets of Seoul, sporting Daniel Lee's latest women's collection with an eclectic mix of vibrant hues and funky silhouettes. The actress looks back at her life, appreciating the paths she has chosen, as they helped make her who she is today.

Jun Ji-hyun stuns in three different hair and makeup looks for Vogue Korea's August cover

Jun Ji-hyun went with three different hair and makeup looks for her cover photo. The natural makeup look featured the actress sporting a nude lip makeup look, and her hairstyle was the star of the show.

Keeping her makeup minimal, she added intrigue by incorporating wispy tendrils of her hair all around her face, which ultimately drew attention to her beautiful facial features. This look doesn't feature on the magazine cover itself but will be part of the pictorial included alongside her interview.

She also rocked a rosy makeup look with a rose pink lip shade and a stunning winged eyeliner look with a heavy coating of mascara. She paired this makeup look with a casual hairstyle, opting for a wet look and soft waves.

The last look featured the actress in an iconic bold red lip and a sleeked-back updo, which kept her visuals as the central focus of the images. For all three looks, she went with a natural-looking, soft matte base that gave her skin a flawless finish, further elevating her lip makeup looks.

💫 @kdramasfangirl pic.twitter.com/52ttH45alL #JunJiHyun for Vogue Magazine. only her who can pull of this style and turned it to aesthetic photoshoots

Fans commended the actress for pulling off the eclectic looks, with many exclaiming that she looked "elite" in the Burberry outfits. One of the Twitter users stated that Jun Ji-hyun was their "fav unnie in the whole kdrama-kmovie universe," while others titled her the "Asia goddess" and "Hallyu queen."

Jun Ji-hyun has been staying out of the spotlight as of late as she enjoys her time with her family. It is hard to get a glimpse of the Hallyu star outside of K-dramas and the occasional public appearance, which makes her magazine cover feature much more exciting for fans and media alike.