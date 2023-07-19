NMIXX's look for their latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Like fairies"

The absolutely stunning members of NMIXX will be featured on the upcoming digital cover of Cosmopolitan Korea's August issue. They have been making headlines as of late due to their record-breaking album sales. Their latest album, A Midsummer NMIXX's Dream, sold over a million copies in its very first week, making them the sixth girl group to achieve this feat.

Cosmopolitan Korea recently revealed their digital cover star to be the hit girl group, where they lent their stunning visuals for ReFa HEARTBRUSH. The fresh-faced members are the perfect fit for the hairbrush, as the adorable heart shape perfectly fits in with their visuals.

NMIXX's look for their latest magazine pictorial wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@cosmopolitankorea)

Fans were pleasantly surprised by the announcement and thrilled that the young girl group bagged a feature on Cosmopolitan Korea. Netizens noted that all the members are absolutely beautiful, flaunting their fairy-like visuals to promote the equally adorable hair brush.

The K-pop girl group will feature on several moving covers for the August issue of Cosmopolitan Korea, which will also consist of pictorials and interviews. All will be in collaboration with ReFa HEARTBRUSH, which aids in detangling and adding shine to dry and dull hair.

NMIXX members look stunning in their Cosmopolitan Korea digital cover

The girl group members sported similar makeup looks, with a flawless matte base and bright peachy-hued lips and cheeks. They kept their eye makeup to a minimum to let their hairstyles be the star of the show. For their hairstyles, every single member went with a hairdo that best represented their personality and highlighted their individuality.

They went with the theme of 'cute and girly' for the digital cover pictorial, with all the members donning adorable yet chic dresses that paired well with their visuals. For the group shot, the girl group members wore collared dresses that perfectly tied their looks together.

Haewon went with a preppy-chic hairstyle, with a neat middle part and two micro braids on the sides. In contrast, Lily opted for a bright pink 'hime' hairdo that made her stand out from the rest of the NMIXX members. Meanwhile, Sullyoon elevated her adorable visuals even further with the addition of a headband, which helped keep her hair off her face.

Bae opted for a simple yet classic hairstyle, incorporating curtain bangs to help frame her face. Jiwoo rocked yet another classic hairdo, incorporating bangs and face-framing fringes into her high ponytail to highlight her facial features. Meanwhile, Kyujin went with an adorable twin ponytail look, perfectly fitting for the maknae of the group, incorporating some face-framing fringes to make the hairstyle more casual and lived-in.

Netizens loved the look of the girl group members, with many exclaiming that the K-pop idols are "so pretty". NSWERs couldn't help noting that all of them looked absolutely beautiful on the digital cover, mentioning that their hairstyles were especially gorgeous for this pictorial.

NMIXX is a newly formed girl group that has yet to contribute heavily to the fashion and beauty industries. However, stunning visuals have been featured by several brands before, so one can look forward to what the K-pop girl group has in store for the future.