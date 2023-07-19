SEVENTEEN Wonwoo's look for his latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "You could never go wrong with his face card"

SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo recently was the talk of the town as he took on the Super Shy Challenge with NewJeans' Haerin and Hyein. Other than his dancing skills, the rapper is also well-known for his stunning visuals, which have been featured in several big names in the beauty industry, like Huxley Korea.

Elle Korea recently announced BLACKPINK's Jisoo as their cover star for the month of August, but along with that, they also revealed the star of their book-in-book interview and pictorial. The Elle Man section will have Wonwoo as the feature star, with the announcement coming soon after the K-pop idol celebrated his 27th birthday.

SEVENTEEN Wonwoo's look for his latest magazine pictorial wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@ellekorea)

Netizens loved the fresh look the rapper went with for his magazine pictorial, with several images incorporating foliage to highlight the youthfulness of the SEVENTEEN member. CARATs also swooned over the K-pop idol's broad shoulder in the image where he sports a tank top, with many exclaiming his "58 cm shoulder" was the star of the show.

The photoshoot perfectly captures the rapper's fresh face, as in the interview he states,

"Before, if I felt like I had a masculine side, these days I rather feel like I'm becoming a boy. My personality became a lot brighter."

In the interview, he also talks about how he would love to grow into someone who can confidently stand by their set of beliefs. He hoped he could become somebody who would be strong, upright, and free.

SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo looks fresh-faced in his Elle Man pictorial for Elle Korea's August issue

The Elle Man book-in-book will consist of an exclusive pictorial and interview with Wonwoo, who touches upon several topics like who he aspires to be and what the future holds for the rapper. In the interview, he says,

"For me, I want to be a free person. Also I'd like if i can be an upright person."

The magazine has released five different pictures of the SEVENTEEN member, where he can be seen sporting looks that further highlight his youthfulness. Even for his makeup and hair, the K-pop idol opts for a look that would further enhance the boyish theme he was going for.

He went with a natural-looking matte base that highlighted his flawless skin, with next to no eye makeup to make them look natural. For his lips, he went with a subtle pink shade that provided a hint of color while leaving them nice and glossy.

For his hairstyle, Wonwoo went with a tousled-up wet look that gave him the 'boy-next-door' look. The messy yet chic hairdo looked casual and lived-in, perfectly fitting in with his outfits.

❔ @wonuoiawoo can’t believe we’re seeing more and more of model jeon wonwoo lately bc wdym wonwoo elle korea cover book in book? 🧎🏻‍♀️





🍞 @grapelamp Please dont say damn when you see wonwoo for elle korea…

jj x wonukins @wonblvd wonwoo’s elle korea shoot is gonna feed all of our unhealthy bf wonwoo delusions… this is bad.

🌻 @qtdkyeom oh damnㅡ elle dropping this wonwoo on his birthday

ً @hiraethhansol wonwoo for elle is a blessing lives were changed

Fans loved the SEVENTEEN member's looks for the magazine pictorial, with many noting that they loved to see more of "model jeon wonwoo". CARATs even joked about this pictorial feeding into their "unhealthy bf wonwoo delusions", while most agreed that the photo shoot was a "blessing" for their eyes.

The K-pop idol has played around with many different looks since his debut, ranging from a neat, mature look to a fresh-faced, boyish one. For his Arena Homme+ Korea feature, he even rocked a darker look with bold fashion and beauty choices..