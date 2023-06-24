SEVENTEEN Vernon's look for the KENZO Spring-Summer 2024 show wins over the internet: "When does bro not look majestic"

SEVENTEEN's Vernon recently made headlines when he was announced as the very first global ambassador for KENZO. The French luxury brand already has strong roots in the international entertainment scene, thanks to their artistic director Nigo, who is also the creative director for HUMAN MADE.

The KENZO Spring-Summer 2024 show at the Paris Fashion Week marks the first appearance of Vernon at a major event after being announced as the global ambassador for the brand. Representing the French fashion house, the SEVENTEEN star showed up in a look borrowed from the KENZO Spring-Summer 2024 Collection.

His appearance at the show was highly anticipated, as his ambassadorship was announced just the day before. Netizens were excited to see the singer's fashion and beauty choices for the event, which is a turning point in his career as it is his first-ever solo ambassadorship. The star did not disappoint as fans noted that he looked stunning at the KENZO show.

SEVENTEEN Vernon's look for the KENZO Spring-Summer 2024 show wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@kenzo)

With the SEVENTEEN star joining the creative team, the luxury brand will be able to deepen their roots around the world. In the Instagram post about the announcement, Vernon briefly commented about his feelings on being the ambassador for the luxury brand:

"I feel honored and fortunate to be KENZO’s Global Ambassador. I’m excited to explore the synergy this partnership will introduce and look forward to showcasing a new side of me to fans around the world."

The brand is best known for their fusion of European and Asian elements, which the SEVENTEEN member can further accentuate thanks to his K-pop industry background.

SEVENTEEN Vernon opted for a biker boy aesthetic for the KENZO SS '24 show

Vernon's biker boy look fit right in with the KENZO Spring-Summer 2024 Collection, as it made use of loose silhouettes and a mix of fabrics to lend the outfits a casual touch. The SEVENTEEN member's black and white ensemble made use of a play of patterns to add intrigue to the entire look. The leather jacket was the perfect finishing touch, pulling the whole look together.

The singer went with a super dewy base for the KENZO Spring-Summer 2024 show, keeping his eye and lip makeup to the minimum. For his hairstyle, he opted for a wet look with a middle part, with his side swept-bangs framing his face and highlighting his facial features. He incorporated waves throughtout his hair to add texture to his hairstyle, which gave it a casual, lived-in look.

Netizens absolutely loved his get-up, exclaiming that he was the most awaited celebrity for the KENZO show. Fans were excited for his arrival, as they couldn't wait to see the final outfit the SEVENTEEN member went for.

The KENZO Spring-Summer 2024 show also had Eric Nam in attendance, and fans were thrilled to see the singers interacting with each other.

Eric went with a suited-up look, adding a casual touch by pairing it with knee-length shorts. Following the theme of the fashion show, he too opted for a minimal makeup look with sleeked back hair that featured shaved sides and back.

