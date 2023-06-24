Cha Eunwoo's look for the Dior Summer 2024 show wins the internet: "Our Dior prince"

Cha Eunwoo has been the Dior fashion and beauty ambassador for some gorgeous pictorials for a long time, having collaborated with the luxury brand. His most recent campaign for Dior Le Baume featured the ASTRO star in an all-white look, flaunting beautiful dewy skin to showcase the hydrating and nourishing properties of the multi-purpose beauty product.

Eunwoo's presence at the Dior Summer 2024 show was a given, as the star has been a long-time friend of the fashion house. As it happened, fans and media alike were excited about his arrival at the show since the singer is well-known for creating gorgeous outfits out of iconic Dior pieces.

Cha Eunwoo's look for the Dior Summer 2024 show wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@dior)

Cha Eunwoo is often titled as the "Dior Prince" by the netizens, as all his campaign shoots with the French luxury brand have turned out absolutely stunning. Moreover, fans loved his look for the Paris Fashion Week show, stating that the star looked "extremely gorgeous."

The Dior Summer '24 Menswear Collection strikingly contrasted the celebrity looks and the set design, as the collection incorporated statement elements like the shade neon green, embellishments and fancy hats in their outfits. The gray theme of the Dior set made the outfits stand out, keeping the collection as the central focus of the fashion show.

Cha Eunwoo sported a minimal hair and makeup look at the Dior Summer '24 show

Cha Eunwoo was decked up in pieces from the luxury brand's newest collection, fitting right in with the aesthetics of the Dior Summer '24 show. He went with a loose silhouette for the look, layering a transparent vest under the knitted topwear. He paired his gray-hued outfit with black leather boots, making use of different shades of gray and black to add intrigue to the entire look.

His natural black hair helped tie in the play of shades, pairing well with the black boots and balancing out the look. He styled his hair to curl slightly inwards to add some volume to his hairstyle, incorporating soft waves in some sections to add texture to the minimal hairdo. He went with an uneven middle part that made the parting look more natural and lived-in, adding to the casual feel the look was going for.

As for his makeup, he kept it minimal to fit the theme of the entire look. In addition, he flaunted his signature bold eyebrows that beautifully framed his eyes and made them stand out. The ASTRO member went with a soft dewy base, which he paired with natural peachy pink lips to finish off his makeup look.

As is evident from the reactions, fans were enamored with Cha Eunwoo's visuals, with some users stating that they were left speechless with his look. Netizens loved his fashion and beauty choices for the Dior show, noting that he is indeed the "Dior genius" since the luxury brand has previously titled the star as a "face genius" in several of their Instagram posts.

In other news, the Dior Summer 2024 show also saw the likes of Chinese actor Chen Feiyu, who rocked a highly textured jacket for his look and layered a classic white shirt and a fun floral shirt underneath it. The French luxury brand described his look as "the fusion of Dior classic aesthetics and contemporary modernity" on their Weibo update with Chen Feiyu.

