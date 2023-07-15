Taeyang's look for Givenchy's FW '23 campaign wins the internet: "How dare you look so good in this shoot?"

BIGBANG's Taeyang has always had a stunning fashion sense, rocking some amazing looks since his debut. The singer made a grand comeback earlier this year with his album Down to Earth, following which he released the MV for his hit single Shoong! feat. BLACKPINK's Lisa.

On February 8, 2023, Givenchy announched the BIGBANG member as their newest global ambassador. In the annoucement post, the brand's Creative Director Matthew M. Williams said:

"TAEYANG is an inspiring artist— a music pioneer with an authentic, barrier-breaking way of expressing his style, which fits perfectly with today's Givenchy aesthetic."

The singer recently attended the luxury brand's Spring-Summer 2024 show, flaunting an all-black leather look. In the fashion show, he sported a wet look for his hairstyle, similar to the one he rocked for the brand's latest campaign.

Taeyang's look for Givenchy's FW '23 campaign wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@__youngbae__)

During his boy band days, the singer was not only known for his dancing skills but also the visuals he served in the MVs. As for the recent event, fans loved his look for the FW '23 campaign, joking that the drop was unexpected and they weren't ready for his stunning visuals.

For the campaign, Taeyang can be seen showcasing the French luxury brand's men's collection for Fall-Winter 2023. Matthew stated that the singer's creativity and personal values are what set him apart from the rest. The collaboration marks a big milestone for both entities, as the maison has made a shift in their aesthetic and the ambassadorship was a great start for the BIGBANG member's comeback.

Taeyang stunning pictures for Givenchy's latest campaign impresses fans

Taeyang has always had a love for smokey eye looks, which he incorporated into his makeup look for the Givenchy campaign as well. The singer rocked a dewy base, keeping his lip makeup to the minimum. He paired the eye makeup look with his signature shaved brows, which added an edge to the overall look. However, instead of going for an intense smokey eye, the BIGBANG singer kept it subtle yet bold, using some black eyeshadow around the outer corners.

He went with a wet look for his hairstyle, sporting a rose gold hair color that added a hint of color to his muted outfit. Moreover, his hair looked lustrous due to the wet look, which he kept brushed back to keep the focus on his face shape. The face-framing locks on the sides helped highlight his facial features, further accentuating his eye makeup look.

Fans were delighted to wake up to this news, as many stated that he looked "perfect" in the look he sported for the campaign. Netizens noted that the French luxury brand and Taeyang were a perfect match, as the looks perfectly suited his personal style. In addition, VIPs joked that they could keep looking at his campaign pictures forever since he served looks with his stunning visuals and strong presence.

As noted by Givenchy's Creative Director, the BIGBANG member has a "modern elegance" to him that makes him the perfect person for this collection. The Fall-Winter collection features tons of muted tones, which is why it fits well with the singer's aesthetic.