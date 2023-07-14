ATEEZ's look for their latest magazine cover wins the internet: "I need 1000 copies bc I’m making this into wallpaper"

ATEEZ has been taking over the music charts around the world with their latest single, Bouncy, with the members rocking some stunning looks for their stage performances for the promotion. Cosmopolitan Korea recently announced their August issue's cover star, with the magazine offering eight individual shots and one group shot of the hit boy band.

With their latest album, The World Episode 2: Outlaw, the K-pop boy band has managed to break several records, hitting over 1.52 million sales in the very first week. They also placed second on the Billboard 200 chart and set the world record for the fastest ticket sell-out, which is a massive step ahead for the K-pop industry.

ATEEZ's look for their latest magazine cover wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@cosmopolitankorea)

ATINYs were absolutely thrilled when the magazine announced their cover star for the August issue, with some even joking about them needing 1000s of these as they would like to make it their room's wallpaper. Fans went crazy over the members' stunning visuals, with the pictorial aptly capturing the essence of each member.

In the Instagram post announcing their August cover star, the magazine stated,

"ATEEZ, who will be having an unhindered world tour, will be the cover of the August issue of COSMOPOLITAN. There will be 8 individual shots of the members and one group shot. Meet the August issue of Cosmo: various members’ photos, 30P and 2 postcards!"

The magazines are already available for pre-order. If one would like to own a physical copy of the August issue, they can place their order now itself.

ATEEZ members looked stunning in their cover pictorial for Cosmopolitan Korea's August issue

Wooyoung's cover is a stunning close-up shot, with his chiseled face structure being the star of the show. With subtle smokey eyes and gradient lips, the ATEEZ member draws attention to his facial features. Fans are calling his look absolutely "insane". He left his long bangs combed downward, which enhanced his facial features.

San's cover, on the other hand, features a full-body shot with the focus staying on his face. The ATEEZ member accessorizes his outfit with sunglasses that keep all of his hair neatly tucked away, with a single lock of hair falling on his face to break the structure. San opted for a 'no-makeup' makeup look, sporting a soft matte base with no eye or lip makeup, with his combed-back hair stealing the show.

🏴‍☠️Alice_ATZ @Alice_Halateez

YOU ARE THE STANDARD!

YOU ARE UNMATCHED.



#cosmopolitan #ATEEZ Captain KIM HONGJOONG 🖤YOU ARE THE STANDARD!YOU ARE UNMATCHED. Captain KIM HONGJOONG 🖤YOU ARE THE STANDARD! YOU ARE UNMATCHED.#cosmopolitan #ATEEZ https://t.co/7bYpuYVWCe

Hongjoong's cover has a vamp-like look to it, with an overall theme of black and red. The singer went with a soft matte base, bringing in a touch of sheer red to his lips to elevate the vamp theme of the pictorial. Fans loved the ATEEZ member's look, calling it "unmatched" to others, as he uses a red rose to contrast the dark theme of his cover look.

Liz⁷ @yunkiseokchi 🥺 🥹 seonghwa cosmopolitan cover has me like seonghwa cosmopolitan cover has me like 😍😫😭🥺💗🥹😋 https://t.co/WxZgXVUgi8

Seonghwa's cover has a black and white theme, with his overall look leaning towards the 'biker boy' aesthetic. The singer flaunts a flawless base for the pictorial, pairing it with a wet-look hairdo. The leather jacket ties the whole look together, further emphasizing the 'biker boy' aesthetic the ATEEZ member was going for.

Meanwhile, Yunho's cover has a casual, cozy feel to it compared to the rest of the covers, as he can be seen sporting a sleeveless vest underneath a comfy jacket. He too went with a black and white cover, with his brushed-down hairstyle being the central focus of the pictorial. With the ATEEZ member's hair covering his eyes, attention is naturally drawn toward his outfit, which has a homey feel to it.

Like San, Mingi went with a full body cover, making a bold statement with his fashion choice. He sported an all-black look, complete with a leather sleeveless vest and gloves. However, it was his stunning hair color that stole the show, as he flaunted a champagne pink shade with frosted platinum blonde tips. The darker shaved sides added some depth to the hairstyle, further elevating the ATEEZ member's striking hair color.

Yeosang's cover was all about his long hair, as he opted for a black-and-white close-up shot with half his face covered. He styled his hair in beautiful soft waves, which framed his face and added intrigue to the picture. The ATEEZ member incorporated soft waves into the back of his hair as well, with it curling upwards near the nape of his neck.

× cane ×🌶️ @cinnxmon_roll_ I DON'T SEE ENOUGH PEOPLE TALKING ABOUT JONGHO COSMOPOLITAN PHOTO!!!!! I DON'T SEE ENOUGH PEOPLE TALKING ABOUT JONGHO COSMOPOLITAN PHOTO!!!!! https://t.co/flQpxZv7X0

Although Jongho's cover is black and white, one can feel the vampy aura radiating from it. The ATEEZ member combined elements from Hongjoong and Seonghwa's cover, bringing together the roses with the leather jacket for a modern take on the vamp look.

ATEEZ's look for their latest magazine cover wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@cosmopolitankorea)

Fans absolutely loved the covers when Cosmopolitan Korea first released them, with ATINYs swooning over the stunning visuals of the hit boy band members. Netizens went on to call their looks "ethereal", with many joking that they "can't breathe" as the K-pop idols look "so perfect" in the cover pictorial.

Cosmopolitan Korea's August issue is already available for pre-ordering, so one should grab it while they still have the chance.

Poll : 0 votes