NCT Taeyong's look for the LOEWE Spring Summer 2024 show wins the internet: "He's an icon and everyone knows it"

NCT's Taeyong recently made headlines when he was announced as the global brand ambassador of LOEWE. The announcement came a few days before the Spanish luxury brand's show for Paris Fashion Week 2023.

The K-pop idol is well-known for his stunning fashion sense, making him the perfect choice for the ambassadorship. He also has a super creative take on fashion, which is perfectly fitting for the Spanish brand's minimalistic approach that incorporates artisanal craftmanship to add intrigue.

NCT Taeyong's look for the LOEWE Spring Summer 2024 show wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@nct)

Taeyong's arrival at the LOEWE Spring Summer 2024 show was one of most anticipated moments, as it marked his very first appearance where he got to represent the Spanish luxury brand. Netizens were excited to see the final look the fashion icon sported to the show, and he did not disappoint.

The LOEWE Spring Summer 2024 men’s runway collection incorporated a lot of sparkles; the dazzling outfits reportedly took inspiration from water. The designs were minimalistic yet making a statement with an interesting use of sparkles and folds.

NCT Taeyong looks stunning at the LOEWE SS 2024 show in Paris

Taeyong has already established himself as a fashion icon in the K-entertainment industry, so media and fans alike were thrilled to see his fashion choices for the show. The NCT star went with a minimal look, opting for a knitted sleeveless t-shirt and brown pants with faded detailings. For his jewelry, he went with a simple linked chain necklace, pairing it with similar bracelets on both his wrists.

The simple outfit complemented his gorgeous lavender-hued hair, which had a beautiful mix of platinum blonde and lavender to give his hairstyle some depth. He went with a sleeked back hairdo, keeping all his hair brushed away from his face.

By incorporating soft waves to his hairstyle, he added texture to the look, which gave his hair some volume and made it look more lived-in. His long hair was an added bonus, as the brushed back look had a softer touch to it thanks to that.

For his makeup, the NCT member opted for a soft matte base that gave his skin a flawless finish. He went with next to no-makeup for his eyes and cheeks, simply using a natural pink shade for his lips. Leaving his hair brushed away from his face, his eyes were central focus of the makeup look, highlighting their beautiful shape.

Netizens loved the idol's look for the LOEWE Spring Summer 2024 show, stating that he looked "breathtaking." Many complimented his "big boba eyes," which were further accentuated, thanks to his beauty choices.

The LOEWE Spring Summer 2024 show also had celebrities like Manu Ríos, Emily Ratajkowski, Pharrell Williams, and Troye Sivan in attendance. All of them went with a minimal look to fit the theme of the show, sporting outfits with next to no embellishments to best fit the Spanish luxury brand's aesthetic.

