Stray Kids Felix's look for the Bulgari Serpenti event in Seoul wins the internet: "Blue angel coming through"

Other than his deep melodious voice, Stray Kids' Felix is also well-known for his fabulous fashion sense and stunning visuals. The hit boy band's member has been the talk of the town as of late, thanks to his striking blue hair that he has been rocking through the entirety of their latest album's promotion.

For the S-Class music video, the Stray Kids member sported a gorgeous gray shade with blue undertones, which he then transitioned to a striking blue for the promotional activities. The bright hair color makes the singer stand out from the rest of the K-pop boy band's members, regardless of the stage they perform at.

For the Bulgari event, fans couldn't help but compliment him on his bright blue hair color, which could be easily spotted even from a distance. Netizens dubbed him the "blue angel" or the "blue fairy" because of his hair color, with several noting that he was the main event himself.

The Bulgari event was held in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Serpenti collection, attracting some of the biggest names in the K-entertainment industry. All the celebrities went with minimalistic looks, with their jewelry being the star of the show.

Stray Kids Felix looks absolutely stunning at the recent Bulgari event in Seoul

Felix has some of the best fashion and beauty looks, and the star did not disappoint at the Bulgari event as well. He showed up in an all-black ensemble, looking dapper in a suit. He went with a sheer shirt underneath, which helped elevate the entire look by adding intrigue.

His striking blue hair contrasted with his all-black outfit, adding some color to the overall look and making it more bright. The darker roots added depth to the hairstyle, which he further accentuated with his off-center parting.

Felix opted for straight hair, flaunting his natural texture. He let his bangs partially cover his forehead, helping frame his face and highlight his facial features. He went with an uber-natural makeup look, letting his natural beauty shine through.

Stray Kids Felix's look for the Bulgari Serpenti event in Seoul wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@felix_straykids)

Netizens absolutely loved his freckles, as the Stray Kids member let his beautifully sunkissed skin shine through his makeup. Newer STAYs were shocked to discover the singer had freckles and complimented him on letting them show through, as it looked stunning on the K-pop idol.

Many noted that the hit boy band member rocked a new haircut, as he had been sporting long hair throughout the S-Class promotions. The star debuted a shorter hairdo at the Bulgari event, which further accentuated his chiseled face structure. It also drew attention to his jewelry which was the central focus of the event.

The Bulgari Serpenti event in Seoul also had BLACKPINK’s Lisa, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, Lim Ji Yeon, Super Junior’s Donghae, Shin Ye Eun, Lee Seo Jin, Lee Sang Yi, ENHYPEN’s Jungwon and Ni-Ki in attendance. The stars sported gorgeous pieces from Bulgari's Serpenti collection, much like Stray Kids' Felix, celebrating 75 years of the iconic jewelry collection.

