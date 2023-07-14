Cha Eunwoo's look for his visit to Chaumet's historic address wins the internet: "Shining brighter than those diamonds"

Cha Eunwoo has one of the best visuals in the K-entertainment industry, and he has been providing his fans with tons of content to swoon over. The singer has been attending events back to back as of late, his most recent one being the Dior Tears Capsule Collection pop-up store event in Seoul.

Just a few weeks ago, the ASTRO member attended the Dior Summer 2024 show in Paris. Soon after, he shot a campaign with Subway Korea, which went viral as netizens joked about ordering from the fast food chain just to have the K-pop idol personally make their sandwiches, as he does in the campaign video.

Cha Eunwoo's look for his visit to Chaumet's historic address wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@chaumetofficial)

While in Paris, Eunwoo dropped by Chaumet's iconic location, 12 Vendôme. Netizens loved the ASTRO member's look as he rocked an all-white outfit. Paired with his stunning visuals, the singer looked regal. and fans noted that he seemed to have stepped right of a fairytale.

Eunwoo's love for pianos is quite well-known amongst his fans, so it was no surprise the singer couldn't resist the Pleyel piano in Salon Chopin. The singer-actor also visited the workshop, where he got to see the artisans at work. In an interview with Chaumet, he talked in length about the High Jewelry Collection and also stated that his favorite French word is sincére, which can be roughly translated to 'real heart'.

Cha Eunwoo looked princely as he played the piano at Salon Chopin

Eunwoo went with a super natural makeup look with a beautiful dewy finish, elevating the all-white outfit even further. He opted for a flawless dewy base and paired it with glossy, natural-looking lips. He went with a peachy pink shade that gave his lips a super natural look, lending them a healthy dose of color.

For his hairstyle, the actor went with a brushed back look, which helped keep his hair off his face. To break the structure and add intrigue, he went with a side part and left a few wisps of hair loose to create a feathery bangs look. He incorporated soft waves into his hairdo, which provided some texture to the look, making it look more casual and lived-in.

Cha Eunwoo has stunning visuals, earning him the title 'face genius', so it is no surprise fans often compare his visuals to a fairytale prince. He is often called the 'Prince of Dior', as the ASTRO member manages to pull off all the looks he has created in collaboration with Dior. However, while visiting the iconic address of Chaumet, he truly looked like a prince with his all-white outfit and diamond brooch.

Netizens noted that he looked "very regal", with many calling him "Prince Eunwoo". The singer posted some casual pictures on his personal Instagram account, where he can be seen posing under bedazzled crowns, which when paired with his outfit made him look like a "literal prince". Fans also exclaimed that the scene of him playing the piano in a crisp white suit was "straight out of a fairytale", something one would expect to see in a K-drama.

Chelle_CEW @chelle_cew



CHAUMET PRINCE CHA EUNWOO

#CHAEUNWOO #차은우 #Chaumet @Chaumet @offclASTRO And in that jewelry case, nothing is worth more and shines the brightest, than you, Eunwooya! You are the rarest, most incredible gem there is!

Chelle_CEW @chelle_cew



Diamonds are a girl's best friend! Eunwoo, you are priceless and as timeless as a

Chaumet and Eunwoo are a partnership made in heaven!! Diamonds are a girl's best friend! Eunwoo, you are priceless and as timeless as a

In the interview with Chaumet, the ASTRO member said that he feels like he is in "a jewelry case". Beisdes, he also mentioned that diamonds are his favorite, as they are "timeless" pieces that do not age. Netizens went on to note that it was indeed him who was "priceless" and "timeless", calling him the "rarest, most incredible gem there is".

Cha Eunwoo has proven time and again that he is a true fashion icon with his deep knowledge and interest in the fashion and beauty industry. Ranging from casual to formal, he has created some gorgeous looks in collaboration with several brands, showcasing the actor's versatility.

