Lee Min-ho's look for his latest magazine cover wins the internet: "This is definitely a completely new version of him"

Lee Min-ho is one of the most celebrated actors in the K-entertainment industry and was recently announced as the cover star for Dazed Korea's August issue. On May 10, 2023, the K-drama actor of Boys Over Flowers fame celebrated his 17th anniversary in the K-entertainment industry, which fell on the same day Pachinko won a Peabody Award.

The magazine's announcement comes soon after The Heirs' star celebrated his 36th birthday, which made headlines as his fans sent him a roomful of gifts. The Korean actor was beyond grateful, as he exclaimed in his Instagram post that the day was made even more special thanks to Minoz.

Lee Min-ho's look for his latest magazine cover wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@dazedkorea)

Netizens were thrilled to spot the actor on the magazine cover, noting that he radiated a completely different aura from his younger self. An Instagram user commended him for always surprising his fans with new concepts, with many exclaiming that he looked handsome as always.

Other than his acting skills, the K-drama star is also well-known for his stunning visuals, with netizens often swooning at his fashion and beauty choices. For the Dazed Korea cover, The King: Eternal Monarch actor collaborated with Fendi, for whom he has been a long-time ambassador.

Fans swoon over Lee Min-ho's gaze in his cover pictorial for Dazed Korea's August issue

Lee Min-ho will be appearing on three different covers for Dazed Korea's August issue. All three covers have completely different themes, with one portraying the actor in a light ensemble against a white background, another with the K-drama star in a darker look in a blacked-out room, and the final cover being a black-and-white image.

The Heirs actor often experiments with different looks, opting for loose-fit outfits for this cover pictorial. The actor rocked all-Fendi outfits, especially making use of the Italian luxury brand's extensive selection of handbags.

For his makeup, the K-drama star went with a natural makeup look, keeping his base makeup sheer to let his freckles shine through. Although he kept his lip makeup quite subtle, he went with a darker eye makeup look to draw attention toward his gaze. He lined his lower lash line with darker eyeliner to further accentuate his eyes, making his facial features the central focus of the pictorial.

👨‍🚀🦕🈳 @etherealleegon I LOVE DAZED I LOVE LEE MINHO

bri⁷ @sugassi_hobi lee minho's dazed magazine cover... MY GOD

M @AmNohbdy I’m still here…stuck on his gorgeous bad boyish new look…and captured by the power of his eyes! #LeeMinHo what are you going to do to us amore?

Netizens loved Lee Min-ho's "intense gaze" in the cover pictorial, noting that they were the "eyes of the king". Many exclaimed that Fendi's aesthetics perfectly pair with the actor's personal style, which further enhanced his uniqueness and individuality. Fans also noted that Dazed Korea changed their Twitter header, commending the magazine on their decision as the actor looked absolutely stunning.

The Legend of the Blue Sea star went with a casual yet chic hairstyle to further highlight his gaze, opting for a neat middle part with a lock of hair brushing across his forehead. The actor flaunted his naturally straight black hair in the cover pictorial, which paired really well with all his outfits and added intrigue to the overall look.

Lee Min-ho has time and again proven himself as a fashion icon, often experimenting with different elements to keep it interesting. For his latest magazine cover, he went with a casual look that had a homey, lived-in feel to it, with loose silhouettes and relaxed poses.