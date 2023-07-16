ENHYPEN has been making headlines as of late with its latest collaboration with Pokémon resulting in the hit single, One and Only. Along with that, the group recently went viral for the tweaked choreography of Bite Me, where it decided to omit female dancers that were previously a crucial part of the dance routine.

The K-pop boy band will be kicking off its FATE World Tour soon on July 29, 2023, visiting several cities across Asia and the US.

The hit boy band, an official ambassador of luxury fashion house Prada, collaborated with the Italian brand recently for its GQ Korea cover, showcasing pieces that brought together classic silhouettes with fun colors, showcasing different ways one could style the classic pieces for funky looks.

ENHYPEN's look for their latest magazine cover wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@gq_korea)

Fans were thrilled to spot the boys on the popular magazine's cover, stating that all the members looked gorgeous. ENGENEs even compared the K-pop idols with professional models, as they radiated elegance and grace in the cover pictorial.

ENHYPEN members look stunning on GQ Korea's August 2023 cover, leave fans gushing

ENHYPEN's cover pictorial for GQ KOrea August 2023 was a fun play of colors, as the members sported classic silhouettes in funky color combinations. The boy band members went with suited-up looks, providing a healthy mix of formal and casual suits.

Heeseung and Ni-ki went with a striking blonde hair color, with the former opting for a brushed back look. Ni-ki rocked the same look as well, but he left a lock of hair loose to break the structure and add some intrigue to the overall look. Jake also went with a brushed back look, adding in some volume by incorporating light curls into his hairstyle.

Jay, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Jungwon opted for middle parts instead, giving them a 'neat' look. Jay and Sunoo went with very similar hairstyles, leaving out a few strands of their bangs to break the structure and frame their face a little better.

Jungwon went with curtain bangs that highlighted his facial features, drawing the attention to his face shape. However Sunhoon opted for face-framing fringes instead, which further enhanced his chiseled face.

As soon as the cover pictures hit the online space, they went viral among fans of the group, who were left gushing about how good all the members looked in their ensembles. Check out some of these reactions below:

Jay. @parkjkay The poised demeanor, fashion-forward ensembles, and confident gazes speak volumes about our individuality and unique identities. ENHYPEN's GQ Korea photoshoot illuminates the path of visual storytelling, captivating our imaginations.

かいか @bloomingkaika gq korea x enhypen is so insane i feel like hiding from jw bcs im swerving so bad to sunoo

Netizens swooned over the ENHYPEN members' looks for the magazine cover, commending them on their "poised demeanor, fashion-forward ensembles, and confident gazes." They especially loved that the members went with looks that highlighted their uniqueness, perfectly fitting their personal style.

All the members went with natural makeup looks, simply highlighting their facial features and ensuring their base makeup looked flawless.

As ENHYPEN's soon-to-be-held world tour draws closer, the members have been keeping busy with their preparation. Their most recent appearance was towards the end of June, when Ni-ki and Jungwon attended the Bulgari Serpenti event, which saw the likes of BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Stray Kids' Felix, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, Lim Ji Yeon, Super Junior’s Donghae, Shin Ye Eun, Lee Seo Jin, and Lee Sang Yi.