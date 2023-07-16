Han So-hee's look for her latest magazine cover wins the internet: "I was not ready for this"

Han So-hee has taken the internet by storm with her recent role as Jung Kook's love interest in the music video of his hit single Seven. The Korean actress is well-acclaimed for her acting chops. Moreover, even the BTS member thanked her for helping him with his acting for his latest MV.

The K-drama star of Nevertheless fame recently attended the Boucheron Carte Blanche 2023 Presentation. Towards the end of last month, the actress made headlines as she was announced as the first-ever Korean global ambassador of the French high jeweler.

As of June 26, 2023, Han So-hee is the first and only Korean global ambassador for the luxury jewelry brand, lending her "stylish and bold" fashion sense to the maison. In the announcement post, Boucheron states,

"She embodies Strength and Protection which is the reflection of our iconic Quatre collection."

Fans were excited to see the My Name star on the cover page of Harper's Bazaar Korea. The August issue marks the 27th anniversary of the popular magazine, featuring the K-drama actress flaunting her stunning visuals paired with dazzling jewelry pieces from the French luxury brand.

Han So-hee dazzles in glittery eye makeup for Harper's Bazaar Korea August 2023 cover

The Soundtrack #1 actress is well-known for her stunning visuals, which she has lent to some of the biggest names in the fashion and beauty industry. Collaborating with iconic brands like Dior, L'Oréal Paris, and Omega, the K-drama star has graced several magazine covers since her debut.

For Harper's Bazaar Korea's August cover, the actress collaborated with Boucheron, showcasing three statement pieces from their Carte Blanche collection. The high jewelry collection is right up her alley, as it pairs perfectly with her fashion choices of bold and intense outfits.

Han So-hee kept her hairstyle minimal, styling her hair in beautiful soft waves with wispy face-framing fringes that highlighted her gorgeous face shape. She went with a neat middle part for a 'clean' aesthetic, which made the jewelry pieces the central focus of all three covers.

For her makeup look, the World of the Married star rocked a flawless dewy base, pairing it with gorgeous gradient lips that gave her a natural and lived-in look. She went with a glossy finish for her lip makeup look, opting for a natural pink shade that gave her lips a healthy dose of color.

Han So-hee's eye makeup was statement-worthy, as she went with a glittery eyeshadow that could rival the dazzling jewelry pieces. She paired it with subtle smokey eyes, which added depth to her eye makeup look. Moreover, the winged eyeliner was the perfect finishing touch, further enhancing her sharp eye shape.

Fans loved the bold look the actress went with for her magazine covers, with some exclaiming that they were losing their mind over how gorgeous she is. Netizens noted that the star looked "magnetic" and "opulent," with many jokingly calling her "Han Slay Sohee". A Twitter user even claimed that "she's the finest woman in the world" as she showcased her "ethereal presence" in the cover pictorial.

Han So-hee is one of the most versatile actresses in the K-entertainment industry, having experimented with several genres and roles to showcase her wide range. However, the K-drama actress also loves to play around with her fashion and beauty choices to provide something new to her fans whenever she gets the opportunity.