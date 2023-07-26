Song Hye-kyo's look for MICHAA's 2023 Pre-Fall campaign wins the internet - "Literally one of the most gorgeous women"

Song Hye-kyo has been a long-time brand ambassador for MICHAA and recently led the Pre-Fall campaign. The collection is named A Scene of Autumn and features timeless pieces like trench coats, tweeds, and knitwear.

The Korean actress is well-known in the K-entertainment industry for her fashion sense, often pairing gorgeous looks with stunning visuals to make a statement.

For MICHAA's 2023 Pre-Fall campaign, the K-drama star exudes grace and elegance in luxurious outfits that use classic silhouettes, with pieces perfectly fitting for the 'quiet luxury' trend.

Netizens swooned over the actress' look in the campaign, where she flaunted her natural beauty by opting for a subtle makeup look. The collection perfectly fits the actress of The Glory fame, as she often opts for classic and elegant pieces that perfectly fit her persona.

The Korean actress wore simple hair and makeup, letting her outfits be the show's star. The K-drama star rocked various faces in the campaign pictorial, ranging from flowy midi dresses to chic co-ords.

Song Hye-kyo rocks effortless hair and makeup look for MICHAA's Pre-Fall Collection

Song Hye-kyo looked gorgeous in her latest pictorial with MICHAA. The fashion brand's pre-fall collection is timeless, classy, and perfectly fitting for the 'quiet luxury' look that the actress tends to love. Whether it was premium tweeds or flowy midi dresses, the outfits were right up the actress' alley.

The Now, We Are Breaking Up star went with an effortless hairstyle that was super easy to achieve. She flaunted her straight hair in the pictorial, opting for a neat middle part for a preppy look, which perfectly paired with the pieces from the Pre-Fall Collection.

Song Hye-kyo styled the tips of her hair to curl inward ever so slightly to beautifully frame her face, adding layers to her hairdo. Her curtain bangs helped prepare her face, highlighting her facial features and elevating her stunning visuals even further.

The Korean actress opted for a soft, dewy base that gave her skin a flawless look. As usual, she went with a minimal winged liner with a slight flick at the outer corners, which defined her eyes while looking very natural. A light coat of mascara beautifully wrapped up her eye makeup look, giving her lashes a gentle lift.

For her lips, Song Hye-kyo alternated between a creamy nude and a rose pink lip shade, both adding a hint of color with a healthy shine to her lips. She kept her cheek makeup subtle and natural, adding a light dusting of a gorgeous pink shade to lend her cheeks a healthy, natural-looking flush.

Netizens noted that Song Hye-kyo's "beauty is timeless," with some commending how the K-drama star is "always serving" looks.

A Twitter user even pointed out that she can attract both men and women, using a screenshot from a video she shot with fellow artists during the Blue Dragon Series 2023 as a comparison. While the image from the campaign has an edgy feel, the screenshot from the video is super adorable, leading to the comparison between the two.

Song Hye-kyo recently made headlines for her gorgeous look and her Daesang at the 2nd Blue Dragon Series awards ceremony. She won the award for her lead role in the K-drama The Glory, which saw massive success worldwide.