Seol In-ah's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "OMG she is killin it"

Seol In-ah of Business Proposal fame recently collaborated with Under Armour Korea for her magazine pictorial with Elle Korea. The K-drama star endorses Under Armour's newest addition UA Velociti 3 Running Shoes, which are rubberless and highly durable.

The Korean actress lends her stunning visuals to the sportswear brand, rocking all-Under Armour outfits, ranging from stylish shorts to sporty jackets. From muted toned to brightly colored ensembles, the actress perfectly fits the sporty and energetic theme the magazine pictorial was going for.

Seol In-ah's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@ellekorea)

As expected, fans loved her look for the pictorial, noting that she looked stunning in the sporty look. This is especially fitting for the persona she played in the K-drama Oasis, where she portrays the brave female lead, Oh Jung-shin. The K-drama star radiates the same confidence that was the defining character of Oasis' female lead, doing justice to the sporty yet chic ensembles.

The Mr. Queen actress presents a wide range of outfits in the magazine pictorial, which would be perfect for a sporty outing as well as the everyday. From cute tennis skirts to chic sweatshirts, the actress presents a wide range of looks to incorporate into one's everyday lookbook.

Fans praise Seol In-ah's latest pictures that came following her collaboration with Under Armour for Elle Korea

Seol In-ah sported a flawless natural makeup look with dewy base makeup and heavily flushed cheeks. The heavy dose of blusher added a nice touch of color to her cheeks and made it seem like she was back from a run, which was perfectly fitting for the sporty pictorial.

She went with a rose pink lip shade, opting for a glossy finish to give her lips a plump and healthy look. For her eye makeup, she went with a subtle winged liner that accentuated her eye shape, pairing it with a light coat of mascara to give her the 'wide awake' look.

The K-drama star rocked several different hairstyles for the magazine pictorial, sporting both updos and loose hairdos. The updo was fun and edgy, with a clean middle part for the front section and tufts of hair sticking out from the back. For the half-up half-down hairstyle, she tied the upper section into a loose bun, with the loose ends adding some texture to the polished hairdo.

Fans loved the Business Proposal star's look for the magazine pictorial, noting that she looked "pretty" in all the pictures. Some of them even commended her "natural beauty," as the minimal makeup and sporty looks further emphasize the actress' beautiful facial features.

Seol In-ah recently made headlines for her cameo in the hit K-drama Celebrity, where she plays the character of Song Yeon-woo. Earlier this year, she also played the female lead in the period drama Oasis, starring as the honest and confident Oh Jung-shin.