IVE Wonyoung's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Gurl never disappoints"

IVE's Wonyoung is well-known for her doll-like visuals and stunning fashion sense, often lending the same to some of the biggest names in the fashion and beauty industry. The K-pop idol has previously collaborated with Innisfree, Dior, Laura Mercier, Chaumet, Bulgari, and very recently, Fred.

In December 2021, the singer was officially announced as the brand ambassador for the Italian High Fashion brand Miu Miu. She collaborated with the same for her most recent magazine pictorial, where she looks effortlessly chic in muted tones. The K-pop star sports pieces from the Italian brand's fall-winter collection for the photoshoot, looking cozy in tailored pieces and knitwear.

IVE Wonyoung's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@harpersbazaarkorea)

Fans were thrilled to spot the IVE member on Harper's Bazaar Korea's Instagram account, where they released some of the images from her pictorial. The IVE member will be featuring in the August issue of the magazine, endorsing Miu Miu's 2023 Fall-Winter Collection.

After her images surfaced, netizens swooned over her visuals, as many noted that the K-pop idol looked gorgeous in eyeglasses. The pictorial has a different feel to it compared to most of her prior photoshoots since she went with a cozy, mature look instead of the cute, girly theme that she often tends to go for.

IVE Wonyoung looks stunning with heavily flushed cheeks for Harper's Bazaar Korea's August issue

Wonyoung rocked pieces from Miu Miu's Fall-Winter Collection, which had a mix of knitwear and tailored pieces. Most of the pieces featured muted tones, even the handbag was a beautiful brown shade that perfectly matched the tailored jacket the singer sported in the pictorial.

The IVE member went with a simple hairstyle to maintain the theme of the effortlessly chic looks. She incorporated soft waves throughout the length of her hair, pairing it with a messy middle part to make her hairdo look more casual and lived-in. Aside from that, she sported a slightly tousled-up look for her hair, further adding intrigue to the overall look.

For her makeup, she went with an 'I'm cold' makeup look, with heavily flushed cheeks and tinted lips. She opted for a flawless matte base and topped it with a beautiful natural pink shade that complemented her skin tone really well. She kept her eye makeup quite minimal, opting for a light coat of mascara to give her eyes some definition.

Lips play a crucial role in the 'I'm cold' makeup trend, and Wonyoung went with a stunning berry-toned shade that provided just the right amount of color to her lips. Lastly, she topped it off with a lip gloss to make them look more plump, giving her lips a healthy shine.

Netizens loved the look Wonyoung went with for her Harper's Bazaar Korea pictorial, with many loving the image where she sports a pair of specs. Fans commented that the K-pop idol was meant for modelling since she possesses the "cool vibe" that one can often spot on the professional models.

IVE's Wonyoung has been the talk of the town as of late, as fans blame her agency for neglecting the K-pop idol. The reaction stems from recent pictures, where the singer was spotted with some bruises on her arm.

The pictures came soon after the hit single I AM MV's director revealed that Wonyoung was injured during filming, which led to a trip to the ER followed by getting seven stitches. The back-to-back injuries of the singer have led her fans to speculate that Starship Entertainment is neglecting their K-pop idol, leading to much complaint from DIVEs.