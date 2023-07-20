THE BOYZ's Hyunjae and Younghoon's look for their latest magazine cover wins the internet: "Best duo"

THE BOYZ have been making headlines as of late, as they recently confirmed their comeback will be scheduled for the month of August. The K-pop boy band is on their ZENERATION World Tour, having recently performed in Manila. They are also scheduled to perform at the KPOP NATION x Korea Music Festival in September, where they will appear alongside ZEROBASEONE, MAMAMOO+, and Kep1er.

THE BOYZ's members are absolutely stunning, lending their visuals to several fashion and beauty brands like Fendi, Ferragamo, Gucci, and Dior. For their Arena Homme+ Korea cover pictorial, Hyunjae and Younghoon collaborated with Longines, flaunting the Swiss watchmaker's classic pieces in the images.

THE BOYZ's Hyunjae and Younghoon's look for their latest magazine cover wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@arenakorea)

Both Younghoon and Hyunjae are part of the visual line-up of the K-pop boy band, making them the perfect fit for the timeless pieces by Longines. Netizens noted that the pair was the best duo there is, stating that they were a blessing to the eyes because of their stunning visuals.

Arena Homme+ Korea's August issue will consist of an exclusive pictorial of the duo along with an interview with the two singers. They will also be featured in a video where they showcase the watches up close.

THE BOYZ's Younghoon and Hyunjae look stunning in their cover pictorial for Arena Homme+ Korea

Younghoon and Hyunjae kept their outfits quite minimalistic, as their visuals and the watch pieces were the stars of the show. For their ensembles, they went with casual outfits in subdued colors that allowed the timelessness of the watches to shine through.

THE BOYZ's Hyunjae's look for his latest magazine cover wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@arenakorea)

Netizens loved Hyunjae's look for the cover pictorial, noting that he looked stunning. Several Deobis exclaimed that the singer looked "so fine" in the white t-shirt, which further accentuated his well-built arms and drew attention to the gorgeous watch.

Hyunjae opted for a flawless dewy base for his cover pictorial, pairing it with natural-looking peach-hued lips. For his eye makeup, he went for a subtle smokey eye with dark eyeliner to further elevate his eye shape. To finish off the eye makeup, he went with a light dusting of brown eyeshadow, which provided some depth to his facial features.

In the cover pictorial, THE BOYZ's member rocked a wet look for his hairstyle, opting for a neat middle part. He went heavy on the bangs, which helped frame his face and highlight his facial features. The slightly tousled-up hairdo made the overall look more casual and lived-in, giving it a 'boy next door' feel.

THE BOYZ's Younghoon's look for his latest magazine cover wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@arenakorea)

Younghoon's look has a completely different feel to it, as fans exclaimed that the singer looked "so cool". One of the netizens even noted that it couldn't be possible that he just looked like that, referring to how stunning he looked in the cover pictorial.

In contrast to Hyunjae's 'boy-next-door' look, Younghoon went with a classy yet casual look. In his individual cover, he opted for a sleeveless vest and a different variant of the Longines watch.

THE BOYZ's member went with a neater hairdo, leaving all his hair parted to the sides with just a few locks of hair brushing his forehead. He too opted for a dewy base but kept his eye makeup to a minimum. He simply added a peachy shade to his lips to provide them with a healthy dose of color.

Younghoon and Hyunjae will be appearing in three different covers for Arena Homme+ Korea, with two individual covers and one of the duo together. The August issue will also consist of an exclusive pictorial that will come alongside their interview.