THE BOYZ Sunwoo and Eric's look for their latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Might be one of my fav photo shoot from the boyz"

With their comeback scheduled for August 2023, several members of THE BOYZ have recently bagged a feature in major magazines in South Korea. Likewise, Arena Homme+ Korea recently released some of the images from Younghoon and Hyunjae's cover pictorial, where the K-pop idols collaborated with the Swiss watchmaker Longines.

Subsequently, Marie Claire Korea also released some images from their pictorial with the boy band members Sunwoo and Eric. While Younghoon and Hyunjae's pictorial had a bright and fresh feel to it, Sunwoo and Eric went with a darker theme. The photoshoot was artsy, as it made creative use of lights and shadows to add depth to the pictorial.

THE BOYZ Sunwoo and Eric's look for their latest magazine pictorial wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@marieclairekorea)

Sunwoo and Eric are part of the maknae line-up of the K-pop boy band, making them perfect to feature as a duo. Since the photoshoot was dark and artsy, it mad4 netizens note that the pictorial might be one of their best since the boy band's debut. It was different from the visual-centric shoots they tend to go for, emphasizing the singers' artistic prowess over their stunning visuals.

Marie Claire Korea's August issue will offer an exclusive interview alongside Sunwoo and Eric's gorgeous pictorial. In the interview, the boy band members take a deep dive into the chemistry the maknae line shares with each other, what they aim to achieve as artists, and their love for their fandom as they are the reason the K-pop boy band made it so far.

THE BOYZ Sunwoo and Eric look stunning in their pictorial for Marie Claire Korea's August issue

THE BOYZ's members have stunning visuals, which they have lent to several brands like Gucci, Fendi, Dior, and Ferragamo. Sunwoo and Eric look absolutely gorgeous in their magazine pictorial, as they rock classic silhouettes for the photoshoot. The K-pop boy band has previously released a hit single, Drink It, that had a vamp-like feel to it. As such, for the pictorial, the members opted for a similar look.

With their outfits, Sunwoo and Eric create an interesting contrast of black and white, representing their individuality while also portraying how one can't do without the other. The K-pop idols went with a natural makeup look, showing a beautiful dewy base. They kept the rest of their makeup nude-toned, with neutral lips and cheeks.

The duo brought variety with their hairstyles as they went with two different hair looks for the shoot, one being a casual, messy look, while the other being a slightly neater, parted hairdo. Thus, Sunwoo's natural black hair created a stunning contrast with Eric's dirty blonde, further elevating the play of light and shadow for this pictorial.

✨Ash✨multi-stan✨ @Kpopdramachaos @tiana_renee143 The Boyz are also in Marie Claire too. I'm struggling to keep up.

emm ✨ | eric sohn ily 🩷 @princericsohn gonna need poster sized pictures from this marie claire sunric photoshoot, letter size isn't nearly enough

As evident from the reactions, netizens swooned over the looks of THE BOYZ's members, with some even exclaiming that they will need "poster-sized pictures" of the magazine pictorial. A Twitter user even jokingly said that they are struggling to keep up as THE BOYZ managed to bag a feature with Marie Claire Korea as well.

Marie Claire Korea's August issue features the K-drama star Kim Tae-ri on the magazine cover. The August issue will also consist of pictorials and interviews from EXO's D.O. and MONSTA X's I.M.