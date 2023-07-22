5 best beauty looks from Blue Dragon Series Awards 2023

On July 19, 2023, the Blue Dragon Series Awards returned for its second year at Incheon’s Paradise City. The first edition of the annual awards ceremony took place in the same place and date in 2022, celebrating the stars of the K-drama industry.

Blue Dragon Series Awards considers original series only across its 13 categories, taking into consideration dramas and variety shows that have been produced and invested in by streaming platforms available in South Korea. For 2023, the award ceremony was hosted by Girl's Generation's YoonA and Jun Hyun-moo.

Some of the biggest names in the K-entertainment industry graced the red carpet for the second edition of the Blue Dragon Series Awards. The stars put their best foot forward in terms of fashion and beauty, mesmerizing fans and media alike.

Natural makeup looks to traditional Korean braids: Top beauty moments from Blue Dragon Series Awards 2023

1) Song Hye-kyo

Song Hye-kyo looked gorgeous in a plain black gown, which further elevated her stunning visuals. She went with a simple half-up half-down hairstyle, with the upper section tied into a casual knot at the back. She incorporated soft waves into her hairdo to bring in some texture, styling her curtain bangs to curl away from her face in a manner that beautifully highlighted her facial features.

Song Hye-kyo went with a natural makeup look, opting for a flawless dewy base. For her eye makeup look, she rocked a thin winged liner, topping it off with a light coat of mascara to define her eye shape. She went with a natural peachy pink shade for her cheeks and lips, blending out her lip makeup well to add a healthy dose of color without having it look too intense.

2) Cha Eunwoo

Cha Eunwoo opted for a classic suited-up look for the Blue Dragon Series awards ceremony, pairing it with a 'no-makeup' makeup look. The ASTRO member went with a soft matte base, which helped blur out any skin imperfections. He used a light coat of natural pink shade for his lips and opted for next to no makeup around his eyes to keep the look more natural.

Eunwoo brought in the intrigue with his wet look hairstyle, incorporating soft waves to add texture to the overall look. The tousled-up hairdo made the ensemble more casual and lived-in, with the singer-actor incorporating a light dusting of bangs to help frame his face.

3) Im Yoon-ah aka YoonA

Im Yoon-ah made headlines for her fashion and beauty choices at the Blue Dragon Series awards ceremony, as she rocked a backless gown that accentuated her figure. Fans and media alike swooned over her visuals, as the actress sported a beautiful dewy base with bright pink lips. For her cheeks, the Girl's Generation member went with a bright pink blusher that gave a stunning flush to her cheeks.

Im Yoon-ah's hairstyle was creative and brought a sliver of the traditional Korean culture to the red carpet. She tied her hair into two separate braids, tying them into a ponytail with the use of a black ribbon. She parted her bangs down the middle, creating curtain bangs that beautifully framed her face.

4) Bae Suzy

Bae Suzy has one of the best visuals in the K-entertainment industry, which was further elevated with her white gown and jewelry. Instead of taking the attention away from her face, the heavily adorned gown accentuated the actress' beauty, which she further highlighted with a natural makeup look.

Bae Suzy went with a dewy base, pairing it with a thin winged liner and peachy lip shade. She used a similar shade for her cheeks and eyelids as well, tying the whole look together. She kept her hairstyle super effortless, simply brushing her hair to the side and styling the tips to curl inwards to give her hair more volume.

5) Lim Ji-yeon

Lim Ji-yeon's Blue Dragon Series Awards outfit was fabulous, as the actress went with a beautiful black gown that made use of tulle for layering. As her dress was the central focus of her look, she kept her hair and makeup look quite subtle, opting for a simple middle part with curled-in ends for her hairstyle.

For her makeup look, she went with a flawless dewy base with bright pink cheeks to lend some color to the overall look. She went with a rosy pink lip shade that added a healthy dose of color to her lips, finishing off the look with a heavy coat of mascara.

Most Korean celebrities went with black, white, or a combination of the two for their outfits for Blue Dragon Series Awards 2023. For hair and makeup, the common theme for the awards ceremony seemed to be simple yet classic, with the stars rocking subtle makeup looks that best highlighted their natural beauty.