Kim Se-jeong's look for the Longchamp x TOILETPAPER event in Seoul wins the internet - "The amount of screaming is uncountable!"

Kim Se-jeong is well-renowned for her singing and acting skills, but she is equally popular for her fashion sense and stunning visuals. In February 2023, Longchamp announced Se-jeong as their first Asian ambassador, which made a buzz in the fashion and beauty industry.

Recently, she made a brief appearance at the Longchamp x TOILETPAPER Pop-up Store event. The event took place in Seoul on July 18, 2023, and saw the likes of (G)I-DLE's Shuhua, BIBI, Shin Hyun-ji, and Nam Yoon-su.

Kim Se-jeong's look for the Longchamp x TOILETPAPER event in Seoul wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@clean_0828)

The K-drama star looked stunning in a white wrap-around dress, with netizens commending her fashion and beauty choices. The dress was perfectly fitting for her bright personality, and the actress looked fresh in the overall look.

Her otherwise plain dress made her handbag stand out, which was from the Longchamp x TOILETPAPER collection. The bright blue purse featured a French Bulldog with a pipe, making it a statement-worthy accessory that was funky yet chic.

Kim Se-jeong rocked a high ponytail at the Longchamp event in Seoul

Kim Se-jeong looked gorgeous at the Longchamp event, sporting a crisp white ankle-length dress with wrap-around detailing. The dress accentuated the actress' fabulous figure, with the wrap-around detailing adding intrigue to the overall look.

Se-jeong went with a nude makeup look, opting for a beautiful dewy base, as she usually does. She added some color back to her cheeks with a peachy blusher and used the same shade for her upper eyelids as well, thus adding some depth to her eyes. To finish off her eye makeup look, she went with a winged liner look, topping it off with a light coat of mascara to give her lashes some volume.

For lip makeup, she went with a peachy nude shade, opting for a glossy finish so her lips were left looking nice and healthy. Her bold brows beautifully framed her eyes, highlighting her facial features even further.

She rocked a high ponytail at the Longchamp event, incorporating bangs and face-framing fringes to add intrigue to her hairdo. She kept her bangs light and feathery, so they framed her face without looking too edgy. For the final touch, she wrapped a lock of hair around her hairtie to give her ponytail a seamless look.

Fans swooned over the actress' fabulous look, as many stated that she looked "breathtakingly beautiful." Netizens noted that Kim Se-jeong could pass off as a runway model with her confident strut, with one of them even exclaiming that "God is a woman, and her name is Kim Se-jeong!"

Kim Se-jeong's comeback in The Uncanny Counter's Season 2 is highly anticipated, as Season 1 saw massive success. tVN recently released the teaser for the second season, feeding into the enthusiasm. The series will premiere on July 29, 2023, and will be available for streaming on Netflix.