Roh Yoon-seo's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "I'm on my knees"

South Korean actress, Roh Yoon-seo was recently announced as the cover star of Elle Korea's Elle Watches segment for the month of August. The Crash Course in Romance star shot the cover pictorial in collaboration with Cartier, showcasing some of their latest pieces from the Baignoire watchmaking collection.

The watch collection was launched last month, with Lou Doillon heading the campaign. The watches bring together sheer elegance with freedom and spirit, best represented in the cover pictorial with the K-drama star.

Roh Yoon-seo's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@rohyoonseo)

Netizens loved the look of the Korean actress in the cover pictorial, where she exudes grace and elegance paired with her stunning visuals. While the watch stays as the center of all the images, the star's beauty is further accentuated with the addition of the timepiece, elevating all the looks even further.

Other than watches, the French luxury brand is best known for their jewelry. The 20th Century Girl actress sports several pieces from their jewelry collection as well, which pair perfectly with the timepieces from the Baignoire watchmaking collection.

Roh Yoon-seo looks stunning on the Elle Watch cover for Elle Korea's August issue

Roh Yoon-seo went with several different hair and makeup looks for the pictorial. For the cover image, she rocked a casual and messy hairstyle with a neat middle partition. To make the hairdo look more lived-in, she went with a slightly tousled-up look with locks of hair falling on her face. The second hairstyle is way more formal, as she went with a sleek side partition with all her hair tied back into a low ponytail.

For her makeup, she opted for a beautiful dewy base with subtle eye makeup. She accentuated her eye shape with the help of false eyelashes and applied a brown eyeshadow to add some depth to her eyes. Throughout the cover photo shoot, she rocked several different lip and cheek makeup looks.

For the cover, she went with an orangish brown lip shade, pairing with next to no cheek makeup. She also wore a brick red, a nude and a bright pink lip color in the pictorial. For her cheeks, she went with a bright pink and a peachy blusher, alternating between the two for the photos. She also changed her nail art for the pictures, going with a brick red nail shade for some and a milky white for the others.

YOONSEO @rohyoonseo_o A true enchantress, harnessing the clock's secrets to enhance her already divine loveliness. pic.twitter.com/ARSSrXorCw

Fans were thrilled to see Roh Yoon-seo bag more magazine features and brand endorsements. She recently headed the campaign for Dr.Jart+ Korea's Vital Hydra Solution Water Jelly Cream and Hydro Plump Treatment Essence, which was a part of Dazed Korea's May issue. Many noted that the actress looked "insanely pretty", lending her "doll face" to the French luxury brand for their jewelry and watches.

Roh Yoon-seo is set to cast in the Korean remake of hit Taiwanese film Hear Me, which saw immense popularity in South Korea when it was first released. The K-drama star will be starring as the female lead and will be joined by Hong Kyung and Kim Min-ju aka Iz*One's Minju.