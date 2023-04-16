Jisoo x Dior and 4 other popular K-pop beauty collabs

K-pop beauty collabs are a great place to start when replicating one's favorite K-pop idol's beauty routine. With their flawless skin and natural makeup, it is hard to resist when a K-pop idol vouches for a beauty product.

Whether it be skincare or makeup, K-beauty has introduced some innovative products and ingredients to the beauty industry worldwide. The most recent collab making the news is BLACKPINK Rose's collaboration with Sulwhasoo.

The Korean holistic skincare brand recently announced the BLACKPINK member as their global ambassador. Rose was also present for the Sulwhasoo Night at the Met event, marking the beginning of a partnership between the two iconic brands.

Since K-pop idols and their collaboration with a beauty product companies is a common thing, some of the popular beauty collabs makes a mark in the beauty industry and fans.

HERA, Innisfree and SK-II: Some of the most iconic K-pop beauty collabs

1) Jisoo x Dior

Jisoo has been a global ambassador for Dior since 2021. Before that, she was only the brand's beauty ambassador of the luxury brand. The K-pop beauty collab is iconic and has earned Jisoo the nickname of 'Human Dior.'

The BLACKPINK member and beauty brand have come together to create art for several magazine covers. Along with that, for her most recent birthday, Dior presented the K-pop idol with a custom shade that was numbered after her birthday and named after her favorite fruit.

2) Jennie x HERA

Jennie has been a longtime ambassador for HERA Cosmetics, and the brand recently launched in the US as well. The K-pop beauty collab resulted in the beauty brand introducing a line of products handpicked by the BLACKPINK member herself.

As for what are Jennie's favorites from their line of products, the star loves their matte lip tint in Seoul Days, Closure, Pampas, and Lodge Suede. She also adores their Rouge Holic Lipstick in Soul Pink.

The products often come together to create gorgeous makeup looks. Even HERA's campaign photos have Jennie looking stunning in a natural no-makeup makeup look, letting the lip product steal the show.

3) Wonyoung x Innisfree

Wonyoung has been a global ambassador for Innisfree since 2021. The K-pop beauty collab has seen the IVE member in several stunning ads for the skincare brand.

The K-pop idol has often mentioned that Innisfree's green tea line of products is her holy grail and helps her maintain her blemish-free skin. Together, the K-pop idol and beauty brand have created some amazing skincare campaigns that are fresh and youthful, aptly suiting Wonyoung's image.

4) Vernon x Bioderma

Both Dino and Vernon are ambassadors for the beauty brand Bioderma. The K-pop beauty collab had fans of SEVENTEEN excited as one could get their special photo collection if they purchased a Bioderma product from Olive Young.

The campaign photos of Vernon x Bioderma were a huge success. They had the K-pop star posing with different skincare products from the beauty brand while his skin looked extra glowy.

5) Mina x SK-II

TWICE's Mina has been a global brand ambassador for SK-II since 2022. The beauty brand is a well-renowned company that many beauty enthusiasts swear by. Hence, it was no surprise that Mina is a fan of the SK-II Pitera Essence as well.

The K-pop beauty collab is rooted in the idol's love for the product, which has helped her address her skin issues. The TWICE member has dry skin and with the help of SK-II products, she was able to repair her skin barrier.

Being an age-old brand, SK-II is often known as a skincare brand for mature skin. With this collaboration, the beauty brand was able to tap into the younger generation, with Mina dissipating the doubts of people her age that it was never too early to introduce SK-II into their skincare routines.

