LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon is one of the latest brand ambassadors of Make Up For Ever. She recently headed the campaign for Artist Longwear Skin-Fusing Powder Blush, which featured Rouge Artist For Ever Matte 24HR Longwear Liquid Lipstick in similar shades to the blush.

In February 2023, the singer was featured as the cover star of Marie Claire Korea's 30th Anniversary special edition issue, where she was announced as the brand's newest ambassador. The two pictorials have a stark contrast, as the cover shoot had the K-pop idol sporting a dark and edgy look, while the campaign pictorial is bright and youthful.

LE SSERAFIM Chaewon's look for Make Up For Ever's latest campaign wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@_chaechae_1)

Netizens swooned over the LE SSERAFIM member's look, as many couldn't get enough of her gorgeous appearance. For the campaign pictorial, the singer rocked a cute and girly look, opting for all-pink in one set of images and a contrast of red and white in another. Fans rejoiced as the K-pop idol sported long hair for the photo shoot, having missed her longer hairstyles as she has been rocking a shoulder-length bob for quite some time now.

LE SSERAFIM Chaewon looks stunning in Make Up For Ever's latest campaign

Chaewon opted for a monochromatic makeup look, flaunting the new products in similar shades. She used a lot of blush to emphasize the tint, giving her eyelids and cheeks a heavy dose of pink. She sported four different makeup looks, making slight tweaks to her makeup for completely different looks.

She went with an edgy theme for one of her beauty looks, incorporating a sharp winged liner and prominent lashes into her eye makeup, with a hint of glitter eyeshadow under her eyes. Although her blush and lip shade was soft and natural, the eye makeup provided quite edgy look.

For the rest of the looks, she chose a soft eyeliner application that was blended to provide definition without looking too bold. She rocked four different lip shades throughout the photoshoot: dusty rose pink in a matte finish, glossy coral pink tint, bold red in a matte finish, and natural pink tint in a glossy finish.

Given that the singer has traditionally favored a short bob hairstyle, internet users were pleasantly surprised by her long hairstyle. Many were in awe of the way she styled her hair, commenting on how gorgeous "long hair Chaewon" looked. She sported four different hairstyles that were simple and effortless.

In three of the hairdos, she let her bangs cover the entirety of her forehead, with one being a simple loose hair look. For the second hairstyle, she rocked a sleek side ponytail with pink highlights and face-framing fringes. The third hairdo had the LE SSERAFIM member incorporating soft waves and micro braids into her hairstyle, thus adding some texture to the look.

The fourth hairdo was quite different from the rest as she went with a half-up half-down hairstyle with her bangs parted to the side. She tied the upper section of her hair into a loose bun with styled tips for them to stick out from the back to add intrigue. This hair look was more edgy than the rest, as she paired it with a bolder makeup look for the pictorial.

Fans absolutely loved her look for the beauty brand's campaign, exclaiming that she was radiating "it girl energy".

If you would like to achieve the same makeup look as LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon, you can grab the products from the Make Up For Ever website. While Artist Longwear Skin-Fusing Powder Blush retails for $32, the Rouge Artist For Ever Matte 24HR Longwear Liquid Lipstick retails for $25 on the beauty brand's website.