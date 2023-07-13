Where to get Make Up For Ever HD Skin Concealer? Release date, price and more details explored

Make Up For Ever's HD Skin range consists of some of their bestselling products. As an addition, the beauty brand recently announced the launch of the HD Skin Concealer, which is best suited for the under eye area.

Make Up For Ever is well-known for their complexion products, creating smooth formulas with an extensive shade range. Beauty enthusiasts can't wait to get their hands on this concealer, as they expect it to have the same formula as the HD Skin Undetectable Longwear Foundation, as the packaging for both the products is exactly the same.

Make Up For Ever HD Skin Concealer (Image via Instagram/@trendmood1)

The under eye concealer is a smoothening product that diminishes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The lightweight concealer is highly buildable, thus making it perfect for natural and full glam makeup looks.

HD Skin Concealer will be available on the beauty brand's website from July 20, 2023. It will also be available on the Sephora website and in their stores, retailing for $29. The concealer is already listed on the brand's website and one can even join the waitlist if they don't want to miss out on the product.

Make Up For Ever HD Skin Concealer is a smoothening and blurring under eye concealer

This concealer is a new member of the beauty brand's HD Skin family, promising 24 hours of lasting power. It lends the skin a second-skin finish, looking natural and undetectable even around the tricky areas like the under eye. The concealer is a makeup-skincare hybrid, as it is infused with skin-loving ingredients that will leave the under eye area visibly plump.

Individuals with crow's feet and under eye wrinkles will greatly benefit from this product, as it smoothens out the imperfections and leaves behind youthful looking skin. The concealer has a gel-cream texture that gives the skin a seamless finish.

HD Skin Concealer is great for color correction, lending the under eyes a natural, skin-like finish that doesn't get cakey even after wearing it for longer periods. The formula consists of soft-focus powder particles that help with the blurring action of the concealer, with the skin-loving ingredients ensuring the concealer doesn't crack even after wearing it throughout the day.

The formula is infused with the beauty brand's unique Smooth Skin Complex, which consists of hyaluronic acid, snow mushroom and jojoba oil. Jojoba oil ensures your skin stays moisturized throughout the day, preventing any creasing and caking. Hyaluronic acid and snow mushroom have a plumping effect on the skin, giving your under eyes a smoother, more youthful look.

Make Up For Ever is well-known to formulate their products in partnership with beauty experts and the HD Skin Concealer is no different, as the beauty brand collaborated with makeup artists to address some of the leading concerns when it comes to under eye makeup. The concealer will be available in 26 different shades and will be retailing for $29 on the brand's website July 20 onwards.

