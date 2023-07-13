Where to get Glow Recipe x Barbie Watermelon Glow Hydration Kit? Price, products and more explored

Glow Recipe recently announced one of their most exciting collaboration till date, the Glow Recipe x Barbie Watermelon Glow Hydration Kit. The beauty brand is best known for its fruit-powered products, with its watermelon-infused range being one of the best fits for this collaboration. In their most recent Instagram post, the beauty brand stated:

"No matter what stage your skin is at...Glow Recipe & Barbie are collaborating to celebrate real skin acceptance."

The collaboration is to empower their users to accept their skin at its current stage and work on it. The two hydrating products included in the kit are highly effective, with the Dew Drops being one of their bestselling products. Both products aim to encourage everyone to practice skin acceptance, and to love their skin regardless of what stage it is in.

The kit comes with a collectible tin, which is available for a limited period only. It also consists of two of their bestsellers: Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops and Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer.

The best part about Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops is that it can be used alone or with makeup, providing the skin with an instant glow and a boost of hydration. In turn, Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer is perfect to lock in all the hydration without making the skin look greasy.

The Watermelon Glow Hydration Kit is already available on the beauty brand's website and one can grab it for $31 only, which is $10 less than the original price of the two products combined. It is also available on the Sephora website for the same price and will be available in-store from July 14 onwards. One can also grab it from the Cult Beauty website for $38.64.

Glow Recipe x Barbie Watermelon Glow Hydration Kit will provide the skin with intense hydration

Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops (Image via Glow Recipe)

Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops is one of the best-selling products of the beauty brand and comes with the promise of a super dewy glow. The serum is an innovative skincare-makeup hybrid that has a brightening effect on the skin over time, thanks to the watermelon extract that is the hero ingredient of this product.

It is infused with the goodness of niacinamide, which can help with the appearance of hyperpigmentation. The serum has a super lightweight formula that is highly buildable, allowing one to layer it under their makeup as well. The quick-absorbing formula is perfect for all skin types, including oily and acne-prone skin.

Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer (Image via Glow Recipe)

Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer is yet another bestseller from the beauty brand that leaves the skin hydrated and plump. The oil-free moisturizer has a lightweight, gel-like formula that effortlessly absorbs into the skin. Similar to Dew Drops, the hero ingredient is watermelon extract, which is loaded with vitamin A, vitamin C, and amino acids.

The product is also infused with hyaluronic acid for the plumping action, which when combined with jasmine and peony extract leaves the skin soothed and less irritated. The moisturizer leaves behind a cooling sensation, which makes it perfect for the summer heat. It seals in the hydration from the Dew Drops and keeps the skin moisturized throughout the day.

While the skincare products are not going anywhere, the collectible tin is a limited edition product, so one should grab it while it is still in stock.

Individually, Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops (15ml) retails for $20 and Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer (25ml) retails for $21 on the Glow Recipe website. With this limited edition kit, you can get a whopping $10 discount, so grab it while you still can.

Poll : 0 votes