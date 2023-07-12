Where to get Tatcha The Indigo Cleansing Balm? Price, formula and more details explored

Tatcha is best known for their holistic approach towards beauty, with their products offering nourishing formulas that are infused with the goodness of skin-loving ingredients from Japan. The beauty brand recently announced the newest product to join their Indigo family, The Indigo Cleansing Balm.

The Indigo collection already offers products such as the Indigo Cream, Indigo Overnight Repair, The Rice Polish: Calming, Indigo Soothing Hand Cream and Indigo Soothing Body Butter. With a selection of face and body products, the collection has some of the best beauty products for individuals with sensitive skin.

Tatcha's Indigo collection was an instant hit among beauty enthusiasts, as the products are soothing and help calm any skin irritation. The hero ingredient of all the products in this collection is Japanese indigo extract, which is well-known for its anti-inflammatory properties.

The Indigo Cleansing Balm will retail for $38 on the Tatcha website. Although the beauty brand hasn't announced the release date as of yet, one can sign up to be notified when the product is launched to not miss out on the luxurious cleansing balm.

Tatcha The Indigo Cleansing Balm is specially formulated for individuals with sensitive skin

It is hard to find products for sensitive and irritated skin, so Tatcha developed an entire collection of skincare products that specifically cater to this skin type. The Indigo Cleansing Balm is a moisturizing cleanser that is gentle on the skin, melting away any makeup and sunscreen without much effort.

Since the product is formulated for sensitive skin, the cleansing balm doesn't have any added fragrances and is sulfate-free. The balm has a buttery formula that effortlessly melts when warmed up using the fingers, ensuring it easily glides on the skin to avoid any tugging or pulling.

Double cleansing is key to blemish-free skin and Tatcha The Indigo Cleansing Balm is perfect to be used as the first cleanse. The buttery-soft texture of the balm melts into an oil when the product is warmed up in between the palms, which in turn helps remove stubborn products like waterproof makeup without irritating the skin.

Tatcha The Indigo Cleansing Balm is infused with Japanese indigo and lotus extracts, which have a soothing effect on the skin and help keep it smooth and moisturized. The cleansing balm also uses the beauty brand's unique Hadasei-3 complex, which makes use of Akita rice, Uji green tea, and Okinawa algae. The ingredients provide the skin with essential amino acids, helping it maintain its natural moisture levels.

The cleansing balm is also infused with the goodness of cleansing lipids, which gently remove daily buildup and long-wear makeup. The lipids are highly effective in cleansing and do not strip the skin of its essential oils. In addition, the best part about this cleansing balm is that it doesn't leave behind an oily residue, making it the perfect product for individuals who dislike the greasy feeling after using a cleansing balm.

Tatcha The Indigo Cleansing Balm is the perfect first cleanse if you are using a double cleansing method, and the beauty brand highly recommends using their Rice Polish right after. The foaming enzyme powder is a water-activated exfoliant that will help wash away the dirt and debris that the cleansing balm has helped loosen up, ensuring one is left with smooth, glowy skin.

