The Ulta Beauty Big Summer Beauty Sale is finally here and it has some amazing deals to offer on a variety of skincare and makeup products. With the hot and humid days upon us, it is time to switch out our regular beauty products in favor of more summer-friendly options.

The Summer Beauty Sale, starting from June 25 to July 15, has amazing discounts on some of the best products in the beauty industry, making it the perfect opportunity to make the big switch without burning a hole in your pocket.

From Peter Thomas Roth to Klairs, here are some of the best products to grab for Week 1 of Ulta Beauty Big Summer Beauty Sale.

La Roche-Posay to Fresh Beauty: Top beauty deals up for grabs for Week 1 of Ulta Beauty Big Summer Beauty Sale

1) Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener

Signs of aging are hard to conceal and most anti-aging products need long-term usage for the best results, but the Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener is a quick fix that one can reserve for special occasions.

It is a temporary solution that has long-term benefits, helping one fight signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines. It has an instant tightening effect and helps with the appearance skin texture for youthful-looking skin.

Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener's original retail price was $49, and it is currently retailing for $34 on the Ulta Beauty website.

2) Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Moisturizer

Antioxidants are a crucial ingredient when one wants to achieve blemish-free skin, and Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Moisturizer is loaded with antioxidants derived from Super Lotus, a skin-loving ingredient that helps strengthen the skin barrier.

The moisturizer is also infused with the goodness of hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to deeply hydrate the skin, leaving it plump and dewy.

Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Moisturizer's original retail price was $54, and it is currently retailing for $38 on the Ulta Beauty website.

3) Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin E Mask

Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin E Mask is a cult-favorite from the beauty brand and many beauty enthusiasts swear by it. The moisturizer enhances the effectiveness of any vitamin C product you use along with it, making it perfect to incorporate into your morning skincare routine.

The gel-like consistency makes it a great moisturizer for individuals with oily skin, keeping the skin hydrated without leaving behind an oily sheen.

Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin E Mask's original retail price was $27, and it is currently retailing for $20 on the Ulta Beauty website.

4) La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Body and Face Sunscreen SPF 60

La Roche-Posay is well-known for their sun care products that are a must-have for the summer season. This sunscreen has a velvety texture and a fast-absorbing formula that helps keep the skin hydrated while not leaving behind a sticky feeling. If you have sensitive or sensitized skin, this sunscreen would be a perfect choice, as it doesn't have any harsh ingredients.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Body and Face Sunscreen SPF 60's original retail price was $29, and it is currently retailing for $22 on the Ulta Beauty website.

5) Makeup Revolution Superfix Misting Spray

A setting spray is crucial if one doesn't want their makeup to melt away this summer. The spray pairs well with various formulations, so one can use it over powder or liquid products without worrying about ruining their makeup.

The aloe vera and vitamin E infusion keep the skin soft and supple throughout the day, ensuring that your makeup looks natural and does not get cakey.

Makeup Revolution Superfix Misting Spray's original retail price was $15, and it is currently retailing for $11 on the Ulta Beauty website.

Ulta Beauty has a wide variety of beauty products, ranging from drugstore products to luxury brands that one would like to splurge on. With the Big Summer Beauty Sale on, now is the perfect time to grab the beauty products that you wanted to try out but hesitated to purchase due to the price tag.

