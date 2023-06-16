What is Naomi Watts' nighttime skincare routine? The actress swears by Stripes' products for her menopausal skin

Naomi Watts was glowing at her intimate wedding ceremony with Billy Crudup, leaving fans wondering about the secret behind her radiant skin. The 54-year-old actress recently dropped her nighttime skincare routine in a Go To Bed With Me video with Harper's Bazaar, where she gave a sneak peek into her extensive regime that she follows to deal with her menopausal skin.

Menopause is an inevitable life stage every woman has to go through some time or the other. With the changing hormones come multiple skin issues that did not have any solution until much recently. Naomi Watts developed Stripes to address this very issue, as she couldn't find the right products to address her skin's needs as she went through menopause.

Naomi Watts' extensive skincare routine addresses the concerns of menopausal skin

1) Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water is a cult favorite that is a must-have for beauty enthusiasts and celebrities alike. The micellar water helps remove makeup and dirt without any pulling or tugging of the skin, which can cause fine lines and wrinkles in the long run. Bioderma's micellar water is one of the best products for sensitive skin, making it great for all skin types.

The beauty product retails for $18.99 on the Bioderma website.

2) Stripes Resting Clean Face

Menopausal skin tends to dry out easily, so Naomi Watts developed a creamy facial cleanser that won't strip the skin of its essential oils. The cleanser consists of ceramides known to help strengthen the skin barrier, thus preventing irritation and dryness.

The beauty product retails for $38 on the I am Stripes website.

3) Face Halo Eco-Friendly Makeup Remover

Naomi Watts mentioned in the Harper's Bazaar video how she dislikes using a white towel to remover her makeup. The actress said she went in with the Face Halo Makeup Remover in black. The eco-friendly product is reusable, removing all traces of makeup from the skin.

The beauty product retails for $22 for a pack of three on the Face Halo website.

4) Joanna Vargas Gold Lactic Acid Mask

The clay mask is perfect for individuals with sensitive skin, as it combines gentle chemical and physical exfoliation to get its job done. The goodness of lactic acid, kaolin clay, and galactoarabinan help exfoliate away any dead skin cells while also deeply cleansing the pores for a blemish-free complexion.

The beauty product retails for $75 on the Joanna Vargas website.

5) Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Essence

Naomi Watts states the importance of hydration for menopausal skin, which needs all the help it can to maintain the skin's natural moisture levels. She uses this hydrating essence to keep her skin damp as she applies the rest of her skincare products, which provides an instant boost of hydration with every spritz.

The beauty product retails for $76 on the Tata Harper Skincare website.

6) Stripes The Power Move

Hydration is crucial as one deals with menopause, so Naomi Watts' skincare line formulated this super hydrating serum that has a plumping effect on the skin. As the face loses its elasticity and firmness during menopause, a plumping product will help the skin appear more youthful.

The beauty product retails for $85 on the I am Stripes website.

7) Stripes Evening Wear

Evening Wear is one of the newer additions to Naomi Watts' skincare brand, which uses gentle active ingredients for an anti-aging product that isn't harsh on the skin. The product uses the goodness of retinoid but ensures it is at low percentages to not irritate the skin. The skin-loving ingredients help deeply nourish the skin, giving it a youthful appearance.

The beauty product retails for $80 on the I am Stripes website.

8) Stripes The Full Monty

Skincare doesn't end at the neck when one is going through menopause, as the rest of the body requires just as much care. Naomi Watts' body oil is rich in antioxidants to help fight damage caused by environmental stressors.

The beauty product retails for $65 on the I am Stripes website.

9) Facial massager

Watts did not specify the brand of her facial massager, but she did explain how she uses it. The British actress uses the massager to give herself a quick lymphatic drainage, although it is not a step she incorporates daily. This step is reserved for the days when she has more time on hand and feels her skin needs that extra care after a long day.

10) Blue Lagoon BL+ Eye Serum

Naomi Watts loves this eye serum because it comes with a roller ball applicator. One can give themselves a gentle massage as they apply the serum to their under eyes. The hydrating formula and roller ball applicator work together to help fight undereye darkness and puffiness.

The beauty product retails for $180 on the Blue Lagoon website.

11) Macrene Actives High-Performance Lip Filler

The face tends to lose volume as one goes through menopause, as the skin's collagen production drops drastically, making all the facial features lose their plumpness. The lip filler has a gentle tingling sensation as it hydrates the lips and plumps them simultaneously, making them appear healthier and more youthful after application.

The beauty product retails for $125 on the Macrene Actives website.

Menopausal skin calls for gentle skincare and lots of hydration to bring back the glow that one tends to lose as the oestrogen levels drop. Menopausal skin is a newer topic in the beauty industry, and several women around the world have made it their mission to provide the products a woman would need in this stage of her life, Naomi Watts being one of them.

Other than skincare products, Watts' Stripes has health and wellness products as well that one can check out if they are in need of a solution for health issues associated with menopause.

