What is menopausal skincare?

Menopause is the inevitable stage of life that all women have to face at some point or another. However, menopausal skincare is a very new concept in the beauty industry. Women are often left to navigate this life stage on their own and do not have access to important information they will need to deal with their skin's needs during this period.

Many up-and-coming brands have made this disparity their sole focus, and some beauty brands have started launching skincare lines targeting skin issues specific to women going through menopause. Targeted menopausal skincare has been long overdue, and women can finally use targeted solutions to the issues that arise with "The Change."

Skin issues menopausal skincare targets

1) Dryness

Dryness is a major issue that arises with menopause. When hormone levels start to drop, so does the skin's ability to stay hydrated. A good moisturizer is thus crucial in a menopausal skincare routine.

One can combat menopausal dryness by looking for components like glycerin, ceramides, hyaluronic acids, and oils like argan oil and jojoba oil. It is equally crucial to appropriately moisturize the body as it is the skin on your face. The combination of lotion and oil is excellent for the body.

2) Pigmentation

Melasma is a very common occurrence when one starts menopause. Hormonal changes and sun damage in earlier stages of life are the root causes of this issue. If one hasn't already started, wearing sunscreen every single day is something one will need to ensure.

Ingredients like kojic acid and alpha-arbutin are great ones to find in serums and moisturizers. If chemical peels and laser treatments are an option, these are some great in-office treatments one can add to their menopausal skincare.

3) Acne

Hormonal changes often result in acne. Puberty, periods, and menopause are times when hormones wreak havoc on the skin. Acne is a very common skin issue in all of these.

When one is already dealing with dryness, going for ingredients like salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide can result in skin peeling. Adding products with niacinamide will be more helpful as it won't irritate the skin further and will help with the appearance of post-acne dark spots.

4) Sagging

Our skin's ability to produce collagen starts slowing down with age. However, with menopause, the change is more drastic and results in sagging skin. Retinol and bakuchiol are key ingredients when dealing with wrinkles. One can use them in a moisturizer or go for a targeted solution like a serum.

Regular application of moisturizer and sunscreen will also help with wrinkles. One can also incorporate vitamin C in their menopausal skincare, as the antioxidants will help fight any potential free radical damage.

Brands to check out for menopausal skincare

1) Womaness

Womaness is a skincare brand that focuses on skin issues connected to menopausal skin. They have innovative products like neck and décolleté serum and all-over toning body cream.

They also have products like nighttime repair cream, gentle retinol face serum, vitamin C and antioxidant face serum, smoothing & brightening eye cream, and a 2-in-1 exfoliating toner. The products are specifically made to fit right into one's menopausal skincare routine.

2) Pause Well-Aging

The concept behind the skincare brand Pause is to help one's skin age gracefully. Although aging is unavoidable, one may always take the necessary care of their skin to age gracefully. All of their products contain the Pause Complex, a blend of peptides, vitamins, and antioxidants that encourages the formation of collagen.

Collagen-boosting moisturizer, cooling mist, moisture-lock ultra hydrator, full face serum, eye renewal treatment, hydrating cleanser, detox serum, and 4-in-1 micellar cleansing treatment are among the items in their menopausal skincare range.

3) Living M

Living M creates products for both menopause and peri-menopause, the transition period when one's body has started preparing for menopause. Their products use a strong blend of active ingredients to help one see visible improvements in their skin.

Their product collection includes quench and soothing serum, retinol sleep cream, and collagen boost moisturizer. The brand provides all the essentials for a solid menopausal skincare routine.

