Where to get Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Foundation Discovery Set? Price, formula and more details explored

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga has done it again, as they introduce a shade discovery set that allows you to find your skin tone match from the comfort of your home. While the concept itself may not be completely new, it is a massive step forward, as most beauty brands do not offer this convenience.

With more and more people opting for online shopping, the discovery set will make finding your foundation shade as easy as swatching them in-store. The best part about Lady Gaga's beauty brand is that they offer an extensive shade range, so there is something for everyone out there.

The discovery set makes purchasing the foundation online hassle-free and super easy. It makes the product more accessible as well, as individuals who can't leave their homes can also enjoy the award-winning product.

There are six discovery sets that one can choose from, with each set containing three different shades of Triclone Skin Tech Foundation. The set also comes with a shade-finding tool, which can come in handy when one doesn't find their match from the three shades included in the set.

Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Foundation Discovery Set is already available on the brand's website. The pricing of this product is what makes it so fascinating, as the discovery set will be completely free if you purchase the full size within 21 days. If you fail to do the same, the discovery set will only cost you $12.

Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Foundation Discovery Set allows you to find your ideal match at home

When purchasing the Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Foundation Discovery Set, one will first need to find the shade family that their skin tone belongs to. The set will come with three mini versions of the most purchased shades in the shade family you have chosen. Since the discovery set can't be ordered with other items, one will need to pay the shipping charges at the time of purchase.

After trying out the three samples, if you find your perfect match, you can purchase the full size of it immediately. If none of the shades are the right fit for you, you can use the Shade Finder, which will help you find the best match for your skin tone. After finalizing your foundation shade, the purchase needs to be made from the Haus Labs website only.

The stipulated time within which one needs to place an order for the full size is 21 days. There will be no additional charges for the discovery set, and one will simply need to pay for the full-size product, which retails for $45. However, if you fail to make the purchase within 21 days, you will need to pay $12 for the discovery set.

Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation is one of the bestselling products from Lady Gaga's beauty brand. The foundation has an extensive shade range, offering a whopping 51 different shades. It has a highly buildable formula, making it a great product for both natural and full-glam makeup looks.

The weightless foundation is comfortable to wear over longer periods and is infused with fermented arnica. The skin-loving ingredient helps with the appearance of redness and evens out the skin tone beautifully. Additionally, the foundation is suitable for all skin types, being safe to use even on sensitive and acne-prone skin.

Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Foundation Discovery Set is a giant leap forward in the beauty industry, as try-before-you-buy kits were not a common sight in the beauty domain. The set is exclusively available on the Haus Labs website and, as of now, can be purchased only in the US.

