Where to get Too Faced Born This Way Healthy Glow Skin Tint Foundation? Price, formula and more explored

Makeup with skincare benefits is the latest trend in the beauty industry and Too Faced Born This Way Healthy Glow Skin Tint Foundation is the perfect fit for that. The beauty brand recently launched the skin tint that comes with a whopping SPF 30 broad-spectrum sun protection.

Born This Way Skin Tint is lightweight and hydrating, making it ideal for all-day wear. With its UVA and UVB protection, this makeup product is perfect for the summers, when one has a higher tendency to suffer from sunburns.

Too Faced Born This Way Healthy Glow Skin Tint Foundation retails for $42 on the brand's website. It is also available on the Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Target, Nordstrom, Macy's, Kohl's, HSN, ASOS and Shop QVC websites. The tint foundation is available in a wide range of shades, ensuring people with all skin tones can find their match.

Too Faced Born This Way Healthy Glow Skin Tint Foundation has a super lightweight formula that is perfect for Summer 2023

When makeup comes with skincare benefits, the products are way more wearable over longer periods. Too Faced Born This Way Healthy Glow Skin Tint Foundation has a serum-like consistency that blends in seamlessly. The foundation comes with the promise of comfortable all-day wear and provides one with flawless, glowing skin.

The skin tint has a super hydrating formula and doesn't leave the skin with an oily sheen. The SPF 30 broad spectrum protection gives one added sun protection, something that everybody needs during the summer season to prevent skin issues like sunburn.

The formula is infused with sun protection filters like octinoxate, titanium dioxide and zinc oxide. Since all the filters are mineral in nature, this product is great for individuals with sensitive skin. The formula is non-comedogenic, making the product suitable for acne-prone skin as well.

Too Faced Born This Way Healthy Glow Skin Tint Foundation is infused with apple, litchi, watermelon and lentil extracts for a deeply hydrating formula. Along with that, the skin tint also uses hyaluronic acid, coconut water and alpine rose to help maintain the skin's natural moisture levels. The skin-loving ingredients help strengthen the skin barrier, which will in turn help with redness and inflammation.

The brand recommends using your fingertips to apply the product. Simply take a few drops of foundation onto your fingertips and massage them together before applying it on your skin.

For added coverage, use a second layer around the areas of concern. One can also use sponge or brush to blend in the product, but the fingertip method makes the application fuss-free and beginner-friendly.

Too Faced Born This Way Healthy Glow Skin Tint Foundation has a serum-like consistency that provides a sheer coverage. It plays into the 'your skin but better' trend and is highly buildable, helping one conceal all their imperfections without looking cakey.

The weightless formula lends the skin a soft-focus coverage, blurring out all the skin imperfections. It leaves a dewy, glowy finish that leaves your skin looking natural and healthy.

Too Faced Born This Way Healthy Glow Skin Tint Foundation is available in 18 different shades and retails for $42 on the Too Faced website. One can also grab the skin tint foundation from the Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Target, and Nordstrom websites. If you are a fan of makeup with skincare benefits, this product is just the one for you.

