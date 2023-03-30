5 most expensive foundations right now and where to get them online

Everyone appreciates flawless base makeup and often, it comes with a hefty price tag. Expensive foundations not only provide full coverage but also work wonders for your skin. The intensely nourishing ingredients of several of these foundations boast of delivering smooth, radiant skin.

Check out five of the most expensive foundations in the beauty market and where you can grab one online.

Chanel, La Prairie, and Clé de Peau: Some of the most expensive foundations in the market currently

1) La Prairie Skin Caviar Concealer Foundation Sunscreen SPF 15

The Swiss beauty brand carries some of the most expensive foundations in the beauty industry. The Skin Caviar Concealer Foundation is a concealer, foundation, and sunscreen combination rolled into one. The foundation combines advanced pigment technology with active ingredients that encourage collagen production.

The concealer foundation is infused with caviar extracts, which is what makes this a premium product. The luxury product has a full coverage formula and is available in 12 different shades. The concealer that comes with the product can be used to hide dark circles and blemishes.

The product retails for $280 on the La Prairie website.

2) clé de peau Beauté The Foundation SPF 22

When considering the most expensive foundations, one shouldn't forget about Japan's top luxury beauty brand, clé de peau. The luxury foundation doesn't simply provide coverage but also blurs out all the fine lines and wrinkles. It is also great for textured skin as it can even out imperfections beautifully.

The product boasts a radiant finish for 24 hours and is available in 15 different shades. The premium product has a creamy formula that deeply moisturizes the skin. The Precious Lakesis Complex with Chai Hu extract promotes skin elasticity and firmness.

The product retails for $270 on the clé de peau website.

3) LA MER The Soft Fluid Long Wear Foundation SPF 20

LA MER is well-known for its skincare. But its makeup products are top-class as well. This expensive foundation has a fluid formula with medium coverage, which is highly buildable. The pleasant, weightless formula can be worn for hours without feeling heavy or looking caked.

LA MER The Soft Fluid Long Wear Foundation SPF 20 provides a naturally radiant finish, leaving the skin looking flawless. The hydrating formula helps with fine lines, as it plumps the skin and blurs out imperfections. The foundation contains antioxidants and SPFs for maximum protection from free radical damage and is available in 27 different shades.

The product retails for $140 on the LA MER website.

4) Chanel Sublimage Le Teint

Chanel's expensive foundation has a luxurious liquid formula with light to medium coverage. The creamy texture of this foundation leaves the skin glowing and looking healthy. The product is available in 20 different shades and comes with a spatula.

The premium foundation is infused with Vanilla Planifolia and diamond powder for the base formula of Sublimage. It relies on plant-based ingredients to avoid any form of skin irritation. It deeply hydrates and revitalizes the skin, leaving it looking naturally radiant.

The product retails for $135 on the Chanel website.

5) Sisley Paris Phyto-Teint Ultra Éclat Fluid Foundation

This expensive foundation has a fluid formula, almost as thin as a serum foundation. It is an oil-free foundation, so it is comfortable to wear even in the warmer months. The product is comfortable to wear even for longer periods, has a long-lasting formula, and comes in 25 different shades.

The foundation uses Mallow and Gardenia flower extracts to provide the skin with intense hydration. Consistent use of the mineral complex and buckwheat seed extracts helps boost the skin's natural glow and protect it from environmental stressors.

The product retails for $105 on the Sisley website.

Poll : 0 votes