What is NewJeans members' easy 8-step makeup routine for a flawless base?

With the recent news of NewJeans performing in Lollapalooza 2023, fans' interest in their stunning visuals and how they achieve it has been further piqued.

NewJeans members have gorgeous flawless skin. Although they wear makeup, the base looks natural and skin-like. This had many people wondering what the secret behind their makeup look was.

In a video with Hyojin Cho, NewJeans' makeup artist Nakyeum Lee thoroughly explains how she does the members' makeup. Nakyeum Lee talks about her approach to makeup, where she intends to enhance natural beauty using cosmetic products. She wanted NewJeans' fans to appreciate the natural beauty of the members first.

NewJeans' makeup artist's goal is to have them embrace their natural beauty

1) Skincare is key

NewJeans members always start their makeup routine by washing their faces. They then go in with a hyaluronic acid serum and facial cream. Prepping the skin before applying makeup is essential for smooth application.

Nakyeum suggested applying makeup right after washing your face and doing your skincare. This will ensure the makeup fuses into your skin, making it look more skin-like.

2) Facial massage to get rid of puffiness

After applying facial cream, Nakyeum gives NewJeans members a facial massage to help eliminate puffiness. A facial massage will help promote lymphatic drainage, which can help with bloating.

It is important to have enough facial cream to provide a slip to the skin. This will help avoid tugging, which can lead to fine lines and wrinkles in the long run.

3) Primer for skin-like makeup

Nakyeum states how a primer is crucial to NewJeans' natural-looking makeup. She wants the makeup to look seamless and skin-like, and a primer is key to that. She mixes it with sunscreen to protect their skin from the sun.

In the video, she uses an illuminating product instead of a mattifying one. A combination of primer and sunscreen gives the Ditto singers a natural glow and a dewy base to work on.

4) Darker foundation to provide definition

NewJeans' makeup routine divides the foundation step into two. Nakyeum first applies a foundation that is one shade darker than the member's skin she is working on.

The darker foundation serves as natural contouring, as she applies it only to the outer corners of the face. She leaves the T-zone untouched and uses it only on the sides of the nose and eyelids.

5) Lighter foundation for a brightening effect

The entire T-zone gets a lighter foundation shade. This will ensure your facial features stand out. You should also use it on the nose bridge, as that will make the nose look sharper.

The middle of the face has more texture and curves, so going in with a sponge will ensure you evenly spread the foundation. This will ensure the makeup is seamless, and pressing it in makes it appear more skin-like.

6) Concealer for dark circles and redness

Everybody has breakouts every once in a while, and going in with a concealer can fix that. The K-Pop girl group uses concealer to spot conceal instead of using it in large sections.

Nakyeum recommends going in with a bright concealer to hide the dark circles. You can also use that around the nose, as many suffer from redness in this area.

7) Highlighter for that natural glow

The light foundation already highlights the middle of the face, so one can be light-handed when using a highlighter.

NewJeans members use highlighters in their T-zone, where one naturally tends to be shinier. This makes their makeup look more natural, giving them that flawless base everyone envies.

8) Setting powder to hold the makeup in place

NewJeans members have a setting powder as the last step in their makeup routine to tie it all in. Nakyeum's trick is to use a shade that neutralizes the OMG singers' undertones.

You can gently pat it on your skin using a brush. They don't use the baking method, which can create harsh lines. Since they go for a natural makeup look, lightly brushing on the powder works best.

Nakyeum also detailed how she does eye and lip makeup for the Hype Boy singers. In the video, she constantly adjusts makeup techniques to best fit Hyojin's face structure and features.

This shows how each member's makeup routine is unique and personal. When trying to enhance natural beauty using makeup, it is best to tweak the makeup application to fit the wearer's facial features.

Poll : 0 votes