“Get them outta here”: I-fans flood NewJeans’ Hanni’s Instagram post with Halle Bailey to call out K-fans’ racism

On March 22, NewJeans’ Hanni posted videos and photos with actresses Halle Bailey and Julia Garner on Instagram. While international fans were delighted to see the two worlds unite, they also noted that there were racist comments targeted towards Halle Bailey from Korean netizens.

Halle Bailey, who is in the spotlight for her historic role as a mermaid in Disney's upcoming movie The Little Mermaid, became the target of hateful comments. The Hype Boy singers’ Instagram post was filled with negative messages commenting on the actress' skin color.

Soon, international fans flooded the section, calling out Korean netizens for their ignorance and criticizing them for their prejudiced notions towards black people.

🐞 @yanny_200 ...get them mfs outta here Koreans being racist to halle bailey is insane and funny cause they're like "I'm not racist I just hate this one black girl and call her racial slurs"...get them mfs outta here Koreans being racist to halle bailey is insane and funny cause they're like "I'm not racist I just hate this one black girl and call her racial slurs" 😭😭😭😭...get them mfs outta here

NewJeans’ Hanni's post with Halle Bailey turns into an online battle

Hanni, a member of the rookie group NewJeans, recently met American actresses Julia Garner and Halle Bailey. The K-pop idol posted a fun video with the Ozark actress and photos with both her and the upcoming The Little Mermaid actress on the group’s official Instagram account on March 22.

For international fans, the NewJeans member meeting with the two Hollywood actresses was an unexpected surprise. They gushed over the Ditto singer’s achievements, which now include meeting two famous celebrities.

As fans continued talking about the trio’s chemistry and imagining the many conversations that might have taken place between them, some Korean netizens seemed to have a problem with Halle Bailey.

Take a look at some of the comments made against the actress below:

International fans rose to defend the actress and began calling out the Korean netizens for their bigotry. Some fans mentioned the hypocrisy of the people enjoying K-pop, which was significantly influenced by black culture, yet treat them like they “aren’t human beings.”

Meanwhile, other people commented on how they were “showing y’all true colors” and mentioned how the section reeked of racism. Some also dubbed “K-pop fans” as racists.

Check out how people criticized Korean netizens’ racist comments under NewJeans’ post:

Meanwhile, this wasn’t the first time NewJeans’ Hanni met Julia Garner and Halle Bailey.

She stole the spotlight at Gucci’s fashion week show in Milan earlier this year. She was spotted in the front row seat with the two rising American actresses, who are also fellow Gucci spokespersons.

In the Instagram posts she uploaded with the actresses, the NewJeans member shared that a new Gucci campaign was going to be released soon. It remains to be seen what kind of campaign it will be, as it will become fans’ official bridge between K-pop and Hollywood.

On the other hand, the Ditto singers continued to take the K-pop industry by storm as they became the fastest K-pop artist ever to achieve one billion streams on Spotify. Additionally, they did it within a year - 219 days to be exact - with only six songs in their discography, Attention, Hype Boy, Cookie, Hurt, OMG, and Ditto.

