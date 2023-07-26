Son Ye-jin's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "The woman that you are"

Korean actress Son Ye-jin recently made a comeback from her short hiatus, which she took to enjoy her marriage and pregnancy, making her first public appearance at the Valentino Fall-Winter 2023 fashion show in Paris. She also collaborated with the maison for her Harper's Bazaar Korea pictorial, where she showcased pieces from the Italian luxury brand's Black Tie collection.

For the magazine pictorial, the K-drama star went with a very different look from what she usually opts for. Her hair and makeup looks were bold and edgy, perfectly pairing with the Black Tie collection's sartorial pieces. The pictorial will be a part of Harper's Bazaar Korea's August 2023 issue.

Netizens were thrilled to spot the actress on the cover of the magazine, with many rejoicing her comeback. The actress of Crash Landing on You fame was dearly missed when she was on a hiatus, thus making her the talk of the town when she made an appearance at the Valentino show. The magazine feature was equally exciting for her fans, with the actress slowly easing her way back into the spotlight.

Son Ye-jin has been a long-time ambassador of Valentino, making the Italian fashion house's event in Paris the perfect occasion to make her very first appearance after becoming a mother.

Son Ye-jin rocks an edgy hair and makeup look for Harper's Bazaar Korea's August 2023 issue

For her Harper's Bazaar Korea's upcoming feature, the Something in the Rain actress went with a vamp-like theme, opting for outfits that had an edgy feel to them. Son Ye-jin truly made a statement with her fashion and beauty choices, pairing her ensembles with equally gorgeous hair and makeup looks.

ɛɢɦǟ🧚‍♀️ @lilacviosa

Actress Son Ye-jin stood in front of the bazaar's viewfinder, fully understanding the deep and rich style. Her pictorial, which shows her unchangingly healthy yet beautiful figure, can be found in the August issue of HB Korea SON YEJIN 🤝 VALENTINO (HARPER'S BAZAAR MAGAZINE 2023)Actress Son Ye-jin stood in front of the bazaar's viewfinder, fully understanding the deep and rich style. Her pictorial, which shows her unchangingly healthy yet beautiful figure, can be found in the August issue of HB Korea pic.twitter.com/sdKrOFdXTV " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/sdKrOFdXTV" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/sdKrOFdXTV" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/sdKrOFdXTV

The K-drama star went with a flawless matte base for her makeup look, leaving her eye and cheek makeup minimal to make her lips stand out. To define her eyes without stealing the thunder from her lips, she went with a subtle liner application along with a light coat of mascara.

Her lips were the star of the show, as she went with a deep wine red shade that tied in the vamp-like look perfectly. Unlike most Korean celebrities, the Thirty-Nine actress went with a highly defined look, which beautifully accentuated her lip shape.

Son Ye-jin rocked several different hairstyles for her magazine feature. She flaunted her natural straight hair in all her looks, opting for a neat middle part for one of them. For the rest of her hairdos, she went with messy bangs that were lightly tousled-up for an edgy look. She paired the messy bangs with a tight braid for some images and loose hair for the others.

ً @serineblack ‍ pic.twitter.com/NUPkgl7AXk only 240p and son yejin is already serving hard

Fans swooned over the A Moment to Remember actress' look for her pictorial with Harper's Bazaar Korea, noting that she looked "absolutely gorgeous." Many especially loved the bold lip makeup look on the actress, exclaiming that the "color should be named Son Ye-Jin's lipstick."

Son Ye-jin recently made headlines as she shared an image with her son's clenched fist, comparing it to a cat's paw. The Instagram post was absolutely adorable and went viral, as fans couldn't get enough of the cuteness.