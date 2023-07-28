Jung Hae-in's look for his latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Skin more flawless than me"

Jung Hae-in recently featured in a magazine pictorial for Marie Claire Korea, collaborating with Korean beauty brand Dermatir. The actor seemed like the perfect fit for the pictorial, as he flaunted his flawless dewy skin while posing with the beauty products.

The Korean actor has been a long-time ambassador of Dermatir, representing it since its establishment in 2022. The brand is a part of the TIRTIR family, which is being represented by Hyun Bin in the August issue of Singles Magazine. Dermatir is a dermatology-centered cosmetic brand with the goal of offering healthy skin as the core of their products.

Jung Hae-in's look for his latest magazine pictorial wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@marieclairekorea)

Netizens couldn't help but swoon on the K-drama star's flawless skin, which looked fresh and dewy in the magazine pictorial. The pictures will be featured in the August issue of Marie Claire Korea, endorsing the beauty brand's Rosemary Pure Calming Mask, Rosemary One Essence Pad, and Trouble Control Ampoule.

While the rosemary-based products are some of their bestsellers, the Trouble Control Ampoule is one of their latest products that is also a part of their Trouble Skin Type Solution range. Most products are yet to be available for purchase in the US, but one can grab the Rosemary One Essence Pad from Olive Young's Global website for $39.

Jung Hae-in looks fresh in his latest pictorial with Marie Claire Korea

Jung Hae-in lent his stunning visuals to showcase the beauty products from Dermatir, flaunting his glass-like skin on the August 2023 issue of Marie Claire Korea. He rocked a subtle makeup look with tousled-up hair to elevate his youthful visuals, looking young and fresh in bright fashion looks, with the pictorial having a spring feel to it.

The K-drama star sported several different hairstyles throughout the magazine pictorial. He went with a simple, brushed-down look for his first hairdo, adding volume by incorporating short waves throughout his hair.

For his second look, he opted for a tousled-up look instead, pairing it with a side part to make his hairstyle look more neat. The third hairdo was more formal, with the actor rocking a brushed-back look with no bangs, which perfectly paired with the suit he went with for the last image.

Netizens exclaimed Jung Hae-in looked "fresh" in his images, which the actor managed to achieve with an extremely subtle eye and lip makeup look. He went with a natural pink shade for his lips, opting for a glossy finish to ensure they look nice and healthy. For his eye makeup look, he rocked a natural-looking winged liner with the wing sloping downwards to define his beautiful eye shape without looking unnatural. The Korean actor also sported a flawless dewy base that gave him glass-like skin.

Dermatir products are all about providing their user with healthy skin, which is best represented by the K-drama star with his blemish-free skin with a healthy glow. He kept his base natural and sheer to let his skin shine through the makeup, highlighting how gorgeous the actor's natural skin is.

Jung Hae-in recently celebrated his debut anniversary, marking his ten years in the K-entertainment industry. The actor has been keeping busy with his latest K-drama D.P. 2, which will start streaming on Netflix today onwards.