Hyun Bin's look for his latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Drop dead gorgeous and handsome as always"

Hyun Bin has been a long-time ambassador of TIRTIR and collaborated with the same for his latest pictorial with Singles Magazine. The K-drama star will be featured in their August issue, endorsing their Mask Fit Red Cushion foundation. This also marks his very first digital cover with the magazine, where he flaunts the healthy, glowing skin that he achieves with the help of TIRTIR's beauty products.

The Crash Landing on You star looks fresh in the digital moving cover he shot for the magazine, rocking a bright orange knitted topwear and pairing it with a bouquet of wildflowers for the perfect summer pictorial.

Hyun Bin's look for his latest magazine pictorial wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@singlesmagazine)

As the actor has been focusing on his family life as of late, he has been making fewer public appearances, which is why netizens were thrilled to spot him on the magazine's Instagram account. Fans noted that the actor hasn't lost his charm and looks just as stunning as always.

The K-drama star most recently headed the campaign for TIRTIR's Off The Sun Air Mousse, which is available in both matte and dewy finishes. The sunscreen has an innovative foaming formula, much like a dense foaming cleanser or whipped cream, and is lightweight for maximum comfort.

Hyun Bin looks dapper in subtle makeup and side-swept hairdo in Singles Magazine's August issue

For his pictorial with Singles Magazine, Hyun Bin rocks two different looks, one being a bright orange knitted topwear and the other a sleek all-black ensemble. The focus of the photoshoot is on his perfect, dewy complexion, which he achieved with the help of the Mask Fit Red Cushion foundation.

The actor went with a natural makeup look for the magazine pictorial, opting for a dewy base and keeping the rest of his makeup subtle. He went with a pinkish nude lip shade for his lips, bringing in the slightest hint of color while providing them with a healthy glossy finish. He opted for next to no eye and cheek makeup to keep his look casual and natural.

For his hairstyle, the K-drama star rocked a neat side part, incorporating bangs to help frame his face and highlight his facial features. He styled his bangs to curl away from his face to replicate the curtain bangs look, slightly curling the roots of his hair to give his hairdo more volume. His side-swept bangs were light and wispy, adding intrigue to the overall look.

Fans loved Hyun Bin's look for the magazine pictorial, with most picking the all-orange image as their favorite. Netizens noted that he looked "effortlessly gorgeous" in the pictures, with many swooning over his charm. Several of them exclaimed that the K-drama star looked extremely handsome in the magazine pictorial, with the bright orange elevating his visuals even further.

Hyun Bin recently made headlines as his partner Son Ye-jin posted an adorable image of their son's clenched hands, comparing the same with a cat's paw. The image quickly became the talk of the town, as netizens couldn't get enough of the cuteness in the Instagram post.