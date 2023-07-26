Kim Soo-hyun's look for his latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "MIDO Era will forever be superior"

Kim Soo-hyun recently featured on a magazine pictorial for Elle Korea, where he collaborated with the Swiss watchmaking brand MIDO. The It's Okay to Not Be Okay star lended his stunning visuals and amazing fashion sense to showcase the elegance of the timepieces from MIDO's latest watch collection.

The K-entertainment star has been a brand ambassador for the watchmaking company for quite some time now, often lending his stunning visuals as the face of their campaigns. In their latest collaboration for the magazine pictorial, the Korean actor flaunts timepieces from the Multifort Collection.

Fans swooned over Kim Soo-hyun's look as many noted that his collaborative photoshoots with MIDO are some of his best pictorials till date. The actor sported a mix of casual and formal looks, showcasing the versatility of the timepieces, with netizens exclaiming that he looked absolutely stunning.

MIDO's latest watches are timeless pieces that bring together the classic watch face with a touch of modern. The actor looks dapper in the photoshoot, as he pairs the timeless pieces with formal suits and cozy cardigans that accentuate his elegance and grace.

Kim Soo-hyun looks stunning in his magazine pictorial with Elle Korea

Kim Soo-hyun is one of the highest grossing actors in the K-entertainment industry who is not only a Hallyu star but was also featured in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for Asia. Other than his amazing acting skills, the star is also well-known for his stunning visuals, especially his adorable baby face.

The actor rocked four different fashion looks for the magazine pictorial, pairing them with four timepieces from MIDO's Multifort Collection. To elevate his fashion choices, he went with a subtle makeup look, opting for a gorgeous dewy base. For his lips, he opted for a natural pink lip shade that added a healthy dose of color to them. He went with a subtle eye makeup look as well, simply tight lining his upper lash line to add some depth to his eyes.

His hairstyle was casual yet chic, with the K-entertainment star opting for a brushed back look for his hair. This is a common hairdo that the actor tends to reach out for, often incorporating a lock of hair that gently brushes across his forehead to break the structure. The lock of hair helps create the illusion of side-swept bangs, adding intrigue to the entire look.

Lynneth 123456 @lynneth123456 . MLFTS why your that handsome #KimSooHyun twitter.com/CMCLoveSKY/sta… Makes me faint. MLFTS why your that handsome

Netizens swooned over Kim Soo-hyun's look for his magazine pictorial, with many exclaiming that he looked "expensive" in the photoshoot. Fans commended him on his "natural beauty", which is further highlighted due to his subtle makeup look.

Many joked that his visuals make them "weak" and makes them "faint", as others joked that his beauty is "choking" them.

Kim Soo-hyun is currently busy with his upcoming K-drama Queen of Tears, which has already started its filming in Berlin. He will be starring alongside Kim Ji-won of Fight for My Way fame, where they will be playing the role of a married couple.

Prior to this, Kim Soo-hyun starred on One Ordinary Day, which is a remake of British TV series Criminal Justice. The actor received much acclaim for his acting skills in the K-drama, which had a great casting and an amazing plot.