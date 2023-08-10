"Perfect": Fans rejoice as Cha Eun-woo becomes the new brand ambassador for The North Face 

Cha Eun-woo has become the brand ambassador for the American outdoor brand The North Face. Fantagio Entertainment, the agency managing the South Korean actor and idol, announced this on August 10, 2023. A representative from the brand expressed their thoughts, stating their reason for selecting Cha Eun-woo as their newest model.

"Cha Eunwoo's captivating visuals and trendy charm are appreciated by individuals of all ages. His positive energy, which drives him to undertake 'unstoppable challenges' across various genres, resonates well with the values of The North Face. Therefore, we have decided to appoint him as our model."

The North Face also unveiled striking images of Cha Eun-woo wearing their Gore-tex Mountain Vista Jacket. The brand will also release additional pictures of the actor as part of their promotional campaign.

Fans swiftly turned to social media platforms to celebrate the idol's latest endorsement and to praise his fresh appearance as the face of the outdoor clothing brand.

"Our Sold Out King": Fans feel proud that the jacket Cha Eun-woo was wearing sold out within seconds

The brand's Gore-tex Mountain Vista Jacket sold out moments after Youngone Outdoor and The North Face released a portion of the 23FW pictorial showcasing Cha Eun-woo donning them. Youngone Outdoor captioned their post as:

"The new face of TheNorthFace(@thenorthface_kr), is Cha Eunwoo(@eunwo.o_c). 🔥 Youngone Outdoor has released part of the 23FW pictorial with the news of the Ambassador selection. Cha Eun-woo wears a 'Gore-tex Mountain Vista Jacket' that can be created with a different gorp-core look with stylish prints added to theNorthFace's unique heritage. It is said that various new products will be released in the future."

While praising the idol's sophisticated and charming appearance for The North Face, fans didn't forget to pour out their support by making purchases, leaving only a few M-sized ones available.

Check out the fans' reactions to the latest photos of the idol uploaded by the brand:

Fitra 🍀 @la_fiet

Dior 🤝 Liberclassy 🤝 Giordano 🤝 The North Face

#CHAEUNWOO #차은우 pic.twitter.com/Z5NCObnEkD Cha Eunwoo is promoting 4 clothing brands at the same time. King thingDior 🤝 Liberclassy 🤝 Giordano 🤝 The North Face

❄️ @lilbubseungyoon oh cha eunwoo continues to be the face of so many brands i love booked and busy man twitter.com/chaeunwoointl/…

The North Face is an American company specializing in outdoor recreation products and produces outdoor apparel, footwear, and related equipment. It was founded in 1966 to cater to climbers. The brand's logo draws inspiration from Half Dome, a unique rock formation standing over 8,700 feet high in Yosemite National Park.

The ASTRO member has endorsed numerous brands, and fans take pride in his accomplishments while eagerly anticipating more success in the future. He is poised to embrace a role in the upcoming Fall Winter 2023 campaign for The North Face, embodying the values of exploration, discovery, and adventure.

More about Cha Eun-woo

Also known as Lee Dong-min, he is a South Korean vocalist and actor affiliated with the Fantagio entertainment label. He holds membership in the South Korean boy band Astro.

He made his acting debut back in 2014, taking on a minor role in the movie My Brilliant Life. He was formally introduced as the fourth trainee through Fantagio's iTeen Photo Test Cut. In August 2015, Cha, alongside his fellow Astro members, participated in the web drama To Be Continued.

He has gained recognition for his roles in various dramas such as True Beauty, Island seasons one and two, and Top Management, among others.

The actor is confirmed to star in the upcoming comedy-drama A Good Day to be a Dog.